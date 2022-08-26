e4m Pride of India – South honours 107 brands

The brands were recognized for demonstrating leadership, creativity and innovation in their products, processes and marketing practices

The first edition of e4m Pride of India – South conference and awards ceremony took place on Friday at Taj, MG Road, Bangalore India.

The event celebrated and honoured 107 homegrown brands, who have their corporate office headquartered in South India, and honoured leaders who will shape the start-up future in this region. The event was an elite gathering of entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Among the awardees were big names in the retail space like Meesho, Zivame, Lulu and Joyalukkas. Delivery start-up Dunzo and ride-hailing company Rapido were also honoured.

Furniture companies like Wakefit and Furlenco along with food & beverage companies - Anil Foods, Cothas Coffee, Eastern Masala and MTR - were awarded as well.

The awards also honoured players in the South healthcare industry with companies like MGM Healthcare, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Neuberg Diagnostics and Skore featuring on the list.

