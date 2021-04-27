Disney to close 18 channels in Southeast Asia & Hong Kong from October 1, 2021

The company is reportedly shifting its focus on D2C streaming business

According to sources, Disney has announced the shutdown of its 18 channels in Southeast Asia & Hong Kong from October 1, 2021.

Disney informed its personnel about its decision this morning in a town hall out of Singapore.

However, the company is yet to disclose the number of people who will be leaving the company or to comment on its new staffing structure.

Disney stated, “As part of The Walt Disney Company’s global effort to pivot towards a D2Cfirst model and further grow our streaming services, the company is consolidating its Media Networks business primarily in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. These efforts will help us align our resources more efficiently and effectively to current and future business needs,” according to reports.

The decision is taken considering the impact on its direct-to-customer business.

The channels to go off air in Southeast Asia and HK regions include; entertainment channels - Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels – Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies & Star Movies China; sports channels – Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2; kids channels – Disney Channel and Disney Junior; music channel – Channel V; and factual services, Nat Geo People and SCM Legend.

This move is expected to affect the entire video entertainment supply in the region.

