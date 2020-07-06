Dhiraj Gyani appointed as GitHub's education & government engagement lead in India

In his last assignment, Gyani served as the director of marketing (public sector and enterprise business) for Microsoft

US-based Git repository hosting service Github has hired Dhiraj Gyani to lead its education and government engagement programme in India, say media reports. In his new role, Gyani will be helming the outreach project from New Delhi.

A few days ago, he made the announcement on Twitter, saying, " Stepping into a new world, but with the same strong foundation. Excited and privileged to be part of the newly setup GitHub India unit and lead the #education and #government engagement charter; something that has always been close to my heart."

With close to two decades of experience handling multiple customer-facing roles across business development, depth marketing and public policy, Gyani was associated with Microsoft since February 2015. In his last assignment, he served as the director of marketing (public sector and enterprise business) for Microsoft, providing overall business leadership to achieve marketing priorities for the company's commercial enterprise & public-sector business in India.