Dentsu International names FCB's Fred Levron as global chief creative officer

Dentsu International has appointed Fred Levron, the worldwide creative partner at FCB, as its global chief creative officer, say media reports.

He will assume responsibilities on 1 November, and will handle the network’s creative portfolio across Dentsu international’s creative, media and CXM agency brands, the company said.

Levron has been with FCB since 2016, leading the creative division, bringing the group its Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year honour.

