DDB Mudra Group wins IMC mandate for IndoSpace

As part of the mandate, creative & brand strategy will be handled by DDB Mudra and digital media planning will be managed by OMD MudraMax

IndoSpace has awarded its integrated marketing communications mandate to DDB Mudra Group following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, creative & brand strategy will be handled by DDB Mudra and digital media planning will be managed by OMD MudraMax.



"With over $3 bn in investment, and 36 operational and under development parks, spread over 37 million square feet, IndoSpace is the only industrial and logistics real estate developer with pan-India presence. With its combination of strategic land bank, world-class infrastructure and amenities, the company caters to the logistics infrastructure needs of leading players across sectors. With Covid-19 significantly boosting online sales in India, e-commerce and modern retailers have realised the importance for warehousing in strategic locations in Tier I & Tier II cities. The partnership with DDB Mudra Group will enable IndoSpace to capture the growing demand," the company said in a statement.



The win highlights the Group’s focus on using emotional advantage thinking to create unreasonable business growth for brands. Emotional advantage’s core belief is that humans are illogical. Human beings choose to believe that they make logical choices but are in fact driven by emotions. This deep understanding of social and cultural contexts will be instrumental in developing the overall communications strategy. The Group’s proprietary sign banking and earshot tools help with breakthrough consumer thinking that’s elevated by powerful creative work.



IndoSpace is the real estate arm of Everstone Group. Speaking on the association, Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman – Real Estate, Everstone Group said, “We are delighted to have DDB Mudra on board and wish to gain substantially from their creative and digital communication expertise. Their unique approach towards brand building and end-to-end capabilities were the reasons to choose them as our partners.”



Speaking about the win, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, DDB Mudra West said, “Over the last few years, we have developed substantial domain expertise in the B2B space. We are delighted to be working with IndoSpace, the country’s largest industrial and logistics real estate player. The team is excited to use our understanding of consumer behaviour, especially in a post-Covid world, to develop communication for a category that has typically not been product focused.”