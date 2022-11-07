Chitra Tripathi quits ABP News Network, joins Aaj Tak again

Anchor Chitra Tripathi, who joined ABP News in September 2022, has resigned from the network, according to highly placed sources.

Tripathi has joined Aaj Tak again, where she worked prior to her stint at ABP News Network.



e4m has reached out to ABP News but is yet to receive a confirmation from the network about the development.





At Aaj Tak, Tripathi will be Editor, Special Projects. She will report to Supriya Prasad, News Director. She will be based in Noida.

Tripathi started her television career in 2005 at Gorakhpur Doordarshan and has worked for several top news networks such as Sahara India, India News, News 24, ETV Network and Aaj Tak.



She joined ABP News in 2016 where she hosted political shows such as 2019 Kaun Jeetega and Press Conference. She was also recognised for her coverage of Siachen with the Best Reporter Award in ABP. Tripathi's flagship shows like KaunBanegaMukhyamantri, ModiKeCharasal and BiharKaneeta Kaisa Ho earned her recognition.



Sources say that the ABP News Network team is keen on retaining her.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)