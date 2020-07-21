Bhupendra Chaubey joins India Ahead as Owner & Co-Promoter

One of the most popular media houses in the country, Andhra Prabha publications has welcomed Bhupendra Chaubey in its fold. Chaubey is being appointed as group editor in chief and CEO for our foray in the world of broadcasting. He will be joining as a co-promoter / owner and will be part of the core founding team. He will henceforth be managing the affairs for 12 editions of the paper, English Language news channel India Ahead as well as our foray in regional spaces.

“Bhupendra comes with a phenomenal industry experience of two decades. It's a huge honour for us to be welcoming him aboard. In a post COVID world, the media landscape is changing dramatically. Mr Chaubey is the best person to take this company forward and create a new template for broadcasting. “ Mr Goutham, the founder promoter of the company said.

On the development, Bhupendra said, “ I have known Goutham for a while. He paved a way and invited me to become his partner that enabled me to get into broadcasting with my own creative and disruptive ideas; post moving on from network 18. The sheer opportunity for experiments in a post Covid world convinced me that this was the best time to take up this challenge “

Speaking on the future, Bhupendra said, “ Future is all digital. The team of industry A-listers we have put together has laid out a plan which makes for a very exciting journey ahead. We want to be local and global. We are not just a tv channel or a print publication. We are a tech-based multi-platform news entity “.