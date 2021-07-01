BBDO India ropes in Krishna Mani as Delhi CCO

BBDO India has announced the appointment of Krishna Mani as CCO for their Delhi office. Krishna Mani has previously worked with Dentsu and Ogilvy.

Krishna comes to BBDO bringing with him a strong heritage of solid brand work. Throughout the 18 years that he worked at Ogilvy Delhi, he created distinctive work across many brands. From the very lovable and iconic Murthy for Voltas Ac to year on year creating refreshingly clever work for Sprite India, as well as mouthwatering work on KFC and Pizza Hut. In his brief stint at Dentsu he worked on brands such as TVS and Toyota creating culturally rich work for them. As a Creative leader, Krishna has nurtured and guided young teams to find their distinctive voice and grow. He believes learning and unlearning is crucial to remain forever young and relevant in advertising.

Talking about Mani’s appointment, Josy Paul Chairman and CCO at BBDO India said, “It was love at first chat! It was instant creative chemistry! Sometimes you just know when you’ve found the right creative partner. Thrilled to have Krishna Mani lead the creative culture and product of BBDO in Delhi. Krishna’s work is legendary, his craft is brilliant, and his focus on where advertising is going is exciting. Together we’ll hit the sweet spot where media meets the idea. Along with our youthful and diverse talent, we believe Krishna Mani will create greater value for our clients as he pushes the industry forward.”

Speaking about his appointment and new role, Krishna Mani shared, “I’ve always admired the work BBDO has created. It’s real, rooted in brands and culturally so relevant. A chance to work and learn from mentors like Josy and Suraja was not to be missed. They had me at Hello.”

Mani’s appointment is welcomed by Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India who said, “For us at BBDO we seek leaders who are not so much like-minded as like-hearted, in Mani we discovered an Empath Creative. He understands the power of human confessions in unlocking creative charge that a brand needs. We are certain that Mani will add immense value to BBDO’s equity, and in partnership with Nikhil Mahajan- who heads our Delhi operations, he will make the BBDO offering to our clients stronger and will create work that will drive growth for our clients.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)