Baseline Ventures India adds cricketer Sneh Rana to its roster of athletes

Baseline Ventures India has added Indian Women’s Cricket Team Bowling allrounder, Sneh Rana to the list of elite athletes they exclusively represent. The multi-year deal will see Baseline managing all the commercial interests of Sneh.

The daughter of a farmer, Sneh Rana hails from Uttarakhand and made her ODI and T20 debut against Sri Lanka at age 19. Domestically, Sneh represents Punjab. Sneh made her Test debut earlier this year against England. In the second innings, she scored a match-saving 80 not out to ensure England could not win the game.

Sneh Rana had this to say upon her signing “I am very happy to be represented by Baseline Ventures. The firm has always supported women athletes in helping them build their careers. I look forward to working with them”.

“Sneh is an exceptionally talented cricketer. Her match-saving knock against England is a testament to that. The team is excited to have her on board and we are excited to be working with Sneh. On behalf of the firm, we are pleased to welcome Sneh to the Baseline family.” said Managing Director, Tuhin Mishra.

Baseline also represents top women athletes like PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana, Deepika Kumari, Shafali Verma, Savita Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Joshna Chinappa, Pooja Rani, Nikhat Zareen, Aditi Chauhan, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh.

