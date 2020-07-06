Barista CEO Puneet Gulati moves on

Puneet Gulati has stepped down as the CEO of Barista Coffee Company. He is said to be starting a venture of his own, the details of which are not yet known.



Gulati took over as Barista CEO nearly four years ago.



It has been learned that Gulati resigned from the company last month. He is likely to announce the launch of his business venture in the next couple of months.



exchange4media has reached out to Gulati for his official response.



According to a company insider, “Gulati galvanised Barista towards a new business model which was leading Barista to a path to profitability by becoming a company that uses Barista’s retail reach and premium locations to get into launching brand extensions, the manufacturing of which was outsourced. He also brought other brands to Barista’s fold and provided display and advertising to them for a fee.”



Prior to Barista, Gulati worked at Aircel for over eight years and at Worldspace radio for nearly three years. He has also had stints at Outlook publications and Zee Turner.



Gulati is an MBA from LBSIM and has completed the Harvard Business Publishing Future Leaders Program.