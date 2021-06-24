Apollo Proton Cancer Centre names Preetam Alex as Lead - Marcom

Prior to this, Alex worked as Head of Events & Brand Solutions at Ananda Vikatan Group

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre announced the appointment of Preetam Alex to Lead Marcom. Preetam will be reporting to Harish Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

In his new role, Preetam will be responsible for leading public relations, media planning, creative content & digital marketing. Individually, he will be responsible for connecting & communicating the mission and vision of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

Welcoming Preetam to the team, Harish Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Proton Cancer Center said, "At Apollo Proton Cancer Center we want to share the good news of the arrival of this, first of its kind of technology (Proton therapy) which is a solution to treat cancer.

Preetam is best poised to bring about how we can innovatively & positively communicate about Proton technology with a 360' approach.

On his new role as Lead for Marcom Preetam said, "Saving lives is a noble service and when you bring in a technology which can save & treat people is pure magic. I am here to connect & communicate this novel technology and talk about the magic to the rest of the World. I look forward to drive value, innovation, strategy and overall growth in my new role at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

A Marcom expert with more than a decade of experience in Branding, Marketing, Event Management, Public relations, user engagement, Preetam is all set to lead the team.

Prior to joining Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Preetam worked as Head of Events & Brand Solutions at Ananda Vikatan Group towards transforming Vikatan into a dominant on ground & virtual engagement platform and a digital solutions brand. A graduate from Anna University, Preetam has completed his post-graduation in Business Administration from Victoria University, Melbourne.

Preetam’s appointment is with immediate effect.

