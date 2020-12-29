Amazon India’s e-comm unit spent Rs 2640.3 crore on advertising in FY20

Amazon Seller Services, the India online marketplace unit of e-commerce giant Amazon, has seen a jump in its advertising expenses for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020 at Rs 2640.3 crore from Rs 2330.7 crore in the previous fiscal.



According to Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler, Amazon Seller Services' total expenses jumped 25% to Rs 16,877.1 crore from Rs 13,463.1 crore.



Employee benefit expense increased to Rs 1,382.9 crore from Rs 1,183.3 crore. The ‘other expenses’ component was up at Rs 13,296.3 crore in FY20 from Rs 10,802.5 crore.



The company's net loss widened to Rs 5849.2 crore from Rs 5685.4 crore in FY19. The revenue increased to Rs 10,847.6 crore from Rs 7593.5 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income jumped to Rs 11,027.9 crore from Rs 7777.7 crore.



"The Company continues to invest in, opening new fulfilment centres, and technology advancement. The Company also continues to invest on launching new products and services for its customers and sellers. The Company is confident on its future growth," the company said in the regulatory filing.



Amazon Seller Services is a subsidiary of Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited. Amazon Seller Services has received over Rs 8,400 crore in fund infusion during FY20 in three tranches.