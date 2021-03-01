Alok Nair joins 9X Media as Chief Revenue Officer

As Pawan Jailkhani has decided to move on to pursue an entrepreneurial endeavor, India’s largest Music television network, 9X Media has appointed Alok Nair as Chief Revenue Officer. Alok will take charge from Pawan and will report to Mr. Pradeep Guha, the Managing Director of 9X Media. Alok will work closely with 9X Media’s Executive Team and Board of Directors to drive the next phase of growth for the Network.

Alok brings with him a deep understanding of the world of media and technology as well as cross- and multi-channel marketing and advertising. In the past, Alok has worked with iconic media brands such as The Times of India, Network 18 and Bloomberg in various leadership capacities across print, TV and Digital platforms. Prior to joining 9X Media, Alok spearheaded a management consulting practice that developed growth solutions and strategies for media and non-media organizations.

Commenting on Alok Nair’s appointment, Pradeep Guha said, “The pandemic has created disruption across all industries. It hastened the inevitable changes in the way people consume & engage with media and content. At 9X Media, we have geared up to embrace the new reality and tap the opportunities hidden in the heap of adversities. The on-boarding of Alok Nair is a key step in our strategy to re-imagine and create value-rich experiences for our ever growing base of customers.”

“I would also like to thank Pawan Jailkhani who has been part of the 9X Media journey right from the start and has played a crucial role in the success of the Network. Pawan has been a great colleague, a valued counselor to the 9X team and above all, a friend. I am pleased that Pawan has graciously agreed to stay on a bit longer to ensure a seamless transition of charge to Alok. I wish Pawan great success in his entrepreneurial journey and he will continue to guide us in the future,” Mr. Guha further added.

Speaking about his 12-year long journey at 9X Media, Pawan Jailkhani said, “I am extremely proud to be a part of 9X Media’s founding story. From a single music television channel network, 9X Media has evolved into India’s largest music television network comprising several satellite channels, an Indie music label and compelling and unique digital products. My stint at 9X Media Group has been an extremely satisfying milestone in my life. I would like to welcome Alok Nair to the 9X Media family to take forward the dream we have all cherished.”

Speaking on joining 9X Media, Alok Nair said, “I am extremely pleased to be part of a young and dynamic team at 9X Media. While I look forward to working with Mr. Pradeep Guha, I would also like to thank Pawan for the extremely warm welcome I have received from him and wish him good luck in his future endeavours.”

Alok further said, “9X Media is a leader in short format entertainment and I look forward to leveraging this unique vantage point to serve our consumers and partners more effectively while we embark on this exciting path to further growth. Innovating strategies to quickly adapt to this new, dynamic future is the need of the hour. Consumption patterns have evolved and brands need to keep pace with the changing consumer psychographics. I look forward to contributing and adding value to our portfolio of brands to higher levels of engagement and relevance.”

