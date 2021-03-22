ABP Network to acknowledge top 100 emerging businesses in India

The event, ABP Emerging 100, will be presided by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises, Mr Nitin Gadkari who will be the esteemed Chief Guest

ABP Network presents the ABP Emerging 100- an initiative that will list the top 100 emerging businesses in the country and foster the environs for business growth and the start of new ventures, contributing to nation-building. The event will be presided by the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises, Mr Nitin Gadkari who will be the esteemed Chief Guest.

The event will spotlight the MSMEs that fuel the engine of growth by providing employment opportunities and drive economic growth in various areas. According to the FICCI report, the MSME sector contributes 11.1 crore jobs across the country, powering roughly 8-9 % of the country’s GDP.

The Award screening, the criteria for selection and the particulars of the process will be vetted by the exclusive knowledge partner BW Businessworld. The Emerging100 will be deliberated by a distinguished Jury Panel that will include B Thiagarajan- the Managing Director of Blue Star, A Velumani- the Creator of Thyrocare, S Ravi- the Managing Partner of Ravi Rajan and Co, Chairman of TFCI & the Former Chairman of BSE, Richard Rekhy-Former CEO of KPMG India, Zarin Daruwala- the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Monaz Todywalla- the CEO of PHD India, Avinash Pandey- the CEO of ABP Network, Srinath Sridharan- An independent market commentator and Member of the Governing Council of Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Rajeev Chaba- the President and MDMG of Motor India and Dr Annurag Batra- the Chairman and Editor-In-Chief of BW Businessworld and exchange4media.

