Zeya By Kundan unveils first TVC campaign starring Vaani Kapoor

Don’t dazzle at certain occasions, shine bright in every situation. This festive season, says Zeya By Kundan which has unveiled its first TVC starring actor Vaani Kapoor as their brand ambassador. The commercial features the brand’s resplendent affordable and lightweight jewellery to celebrate the modern-day woman.

Talking about the campaign launch, NishitaGarg, Co-Founder of Zeya ByKundan said, “This is our first TV Commercial launch and to have Actor VaaniKapoor as its brand ambassador was a thoughtful decision. She resonates with the millennial and modern-day women, who embrace life. And Zeya truly represents that through its exclusive range of gold jewelry specifically designed for today’s woman, which is timeless, trendy, quirky and affordable, complimenting her everyday closet.”

She further adds, “The quintessential meaning of Zeya is ‘Success’, and through this TVC we have tried to bring forth the celebration of ‘New-You’. Embed in tradition and values, yet modern.”

The commercial is centered on Vaani’s special day highlighting Zeya ByKundan to shine bright in every situation. The TVC begins with a surprise element where a box is kept beside the bed table with a happy birthday note for Vaani Kapoor. As Vaani wakes up she opens the Zeya By Kundan box and finds the beautiful pendant inside it. She is excited for her special day, gets ready for work, and heads to her work station. Right after finishing up her work from home, she is all set for the evening birthday celebration. She bakes a beautiful birthday cake for herself and probably others coming in the evening for the party. In the final segment, we see her getting ready for the evening party and wearing her favorite jewellery pieces by Zeya ByKundan.

“I am thrilled to be the face of Zeya ByKundan’s first TV campaign ‘Shine Brighter.’ The beautifully crafted jewellery pieces are for all age groups.Each piece is so unique and delicate that it is perfect for any occasion,” says Vaani Kapoor

The TVC has been created by Dentsu South Asia. DivyaKarani, CEO Media, Dentsu South Asia said, “We have seen our relationship with the Kundan group grow with passage of time. Brand endorsement along with TVC creation for Zeya ByKundan takes our relationship to greater heights. Zeya’s brand essence and experience were all factored into our proprietary tool, ‘Star Matrix’ to identify the brand ambassador. VaaniKapoor, with her free-spirited, glamorous personality and strong youth connect, embodies it all.”

The 360–degree campaign will be led by television, and digital platforms including OTTs, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Cinemas and Outdoor.

