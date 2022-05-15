Wunderman Thompson curates tech-first, experiential gaming experience for Nestle Munch 

Nestle Munch has tied up with four teams this cricket season to create an engaging immersive experience through one of the largest sporting extravaganzas. The campaign crafted by Wunderman Thompson India, is an experiential, immersive, gaming experience for cricket fans that dials up the brand franchise through innovative use of technology.

The entire approach is gamified to build a non-TVC tech-first approach that is triggered via a scan of specially designed cricket team Nestle Munch packs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nestlé MUNCH (@nestle.munch)

The special limited-edition Nestle Munch packs featuring players from the four teams is aimed at encouraging children to continue crunching with confidence with their favourite heroes.

Scannable packs will take the consumer to a one-of-a-kind 360° digital experience with their favourite team. As part of this agreement, there is a variety of fun cricket-themed games to score runs that can be redeemed for exclusive digital rewards, signed merchandise, or even a virtual meet and greet with the players. Fans can also take photos with their favourite players using attractive AR filters.

WT Experiential, a specialist team within Wunderman Thompson India that uses insights, creative and technology to build immersive consumer experiences, created an interactive, immersive, gamified experience of the playing field, for fans to take the centre stage, engage and stand a chance to meet their favourite cricket heroes.

The experience builds on augmented reality that leads you to a gaming experience of hyper-casual games inspired around the cricket season, with exciting takeaways like your favourite team digital Jersey customised for you, or your very own digital poster and also a chance to meet your favourite cricket stars in virtual meet and greet. The entire experience is packed with immersive action and is built on emerging technology and drives engagement in an interesting and exciting way.

Talking about the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head - Confectionery Business, Nestlé India, said, “We are really thrilled about how we are leveraging technology to bring alive this exciting partnership between Munch and the loved sport of Cricket. It not only enables youngsters to play specially curated, fun games but also enables them to come up close with their favourite cricketing heroes in an augmented reality universe so they continue to be inspired and stay confident.”

Commenting on the campaign, Joy Chauhan, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, said, “As we rapidly move towards a digital first economy and spend more and more of our time online, getting consumer’s attention and time through new and emerging technology has become imperative for the brands. The dependence of consumers on technology reflects in time they spent on social media, use technology for commerce, and even use technology for their wellbeing which in turn necessitates for the brands to leverage this changing consumer behaviour and be a part of this evolving journey.

WT Experiential is a practice that building this new and emerging space with use of latest in technology that will power immersive experiences through AR, VR , Voice enabled solutions , AI and ML based solutions for brands that would want to leverage this dynamic opportunity and create engagements that are truly memorable.

The team created a truly tech first experience for the consumers of brand Munch in a first of its kind non TVC approach this cricketing season. The Munch Game on technology based experience is loaded with excitement of winning digital jerseys, posters, virtual meetings with your favourite stars and much more. And that is why it is safe to say that with Munch, the cricket season will get crunchier this season.”

Amit Rangra, VP & Exec Business Director- Wunderman Thompson India, Experiential, added, “We wanted to get cricket fans at the forefront to get inspired by their on-field heroes in line with brand essence of Munch. The tech first approach rides on ‘scan and tap’ ecosystem that delivers an immersive interactive experience of the playing field, for fans to take the center stage, engage and stand a chance to meet their favorite cricket Heroes. We have built an experience that not only gamifies the engagement using hyper casual game but also excites and make it as real as it can be with use of augmented reality that brings alive the cricket fan fan experience in their own environment. The technology first experience would help us connect Munch with its audience across demographics and geography and make it truly large scale immersive experiential engagement.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)