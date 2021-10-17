WOW Skin Science's new campaign encourages consumers to #KhilKeManaoDiwaliWithWOW

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science launched a new campaign, #KhilKeManaoDiwaliWithWOW. This is the brand’s endeavor in encouraging consumers to pause, breathe, live in the moment and care for yourself as they enter the season of festivities. Amid all the frenzies for Diwali, WOW Skin Science urges people to not let their inner shine get bogged down. The campaign talks about prioritizing yourself and indulging in a self-care session with the WOW Skin Science Ubtan Range.

Capturing the essence of ‘Me Time’ and sending across a message that it is much needed and completely alright to indulge in self-care, WOW Skin Science’s Ubtan range is a perfect pick-me-up that brings out the inner radiance and lets you shine outside and from within.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-CEO of WOW Skin Science shared his sentiments on the campaign, said: “This Diwali will be special, sharing joy with close ones, after what we all have experienced in the past year. Through the film, we want everyone to take a pause and spend some ME time and the same has been encapsulated beautifully with this campaign. Festivals that are celebrated so joyously must be met with a Festive Glow as radiant, with the WOW Skin Science Ubtan Range.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)