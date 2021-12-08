Wondrlab wins creative mandate for Chaayos and Ghee & Turmeric

Chaayos and Ghee and Turmeric have appointed Wondrlab to handle their creative mandate. The mandate covers integrated solutions for both brands.

Starting November, Wondrlab will be designing a creative campaign for Chaayos. Given that winter is a key season for tea aficionados, the martech start-up will introduce a refreshing campaign. This aims to highlight the new positioning of the brand, the agency said.

Talking about the two mandates, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said: “Welcome to Chaayos! Again, a special win! We are always on a hunt for opportunities that break the set protocol and bring in change which upgrades the lives of people. In a country with strong chai culture, Chaayos is bringing revolutionary upgrades via technology and experience. With our platform first approach and open-minded clients we look forward to create some wonderful work for the brand.”

Speaking about the association Raghav Verma, Co-Founder, Chaayos “We are very pleased to associate with Wondrlab. This was seamless as the team was completely aligned with our vision and desire to keep the customer at the core of our business operations. Their thought process on our brand’s way forward resonated with us thoroughly, and we are confident that the upcoming campaign will yield amazing results!”

Speaking about the partnership Sumeet Malik, Head Marketing, Ghee & Turmeric said, “It wonderful to be associated with Wondrlab. The Wondrlab team’s deep knowledge, experience and expertise across platforms was the need of the hour for the brand to execute a robust roadmap.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)