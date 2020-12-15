We stand for India, says Baggit in its #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign

Handbag and accessories brand Baggit has announced its #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign. The campaign reiterates the message of promoting an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as it encapsulates the domino effect buying local has on several lives, in a creative manner. The thought-provoking message was released as an ad film on all Baggit’s social media channels, and was created in partnership with Famous Innovation.

The ad film kickstarts an important conversation on the importance of supporting Indian businesses. In an exchange between two shoppers, banter between them highlights the importance of supporting local businesses and brands, in an attempt to revive the great Indian economy. Through this, Baggit is confident of invoking a spirit of nationalism among audiences, prompting them to buy local, high-quality products, and build a self-reliant nation. In a country recovering from the economic downfall of the COVID-19 pandemic, #BuyIndianBuildIndia is Baggit’s attempt at creating awareness about the need for conscious purchasing decisions. These simple changes can go a long way in supporting homegrown Indian brands, and have a lasting positive impact on the economic health of the nation.

Echoing the campaign’s message, Nina Lekhi, MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit, said, “Over the last 30 years, Baggit as a brand, has always been 100% ‘Made in India’, and this spirit of nationalism has been ingrained in our ethos, not only in our beliefs, but also in our actions. As Indian brand owners, it is our responsibility to create a culture among users of being proud to own an Indian brand. Through the #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign, we see this as a small step towards creating a big change. We want to nudge consumers to buy local, support small businesses, and brands that are wholly Indian. Together, we can make a difference, and together, we can see our great nation rise again.”

Adding her views while talking about the campaign, Tulika Rungta, Business Head, Famous Innovations, said “We are delighted to have played a role in closely working with Baggit in bringing to life the #BuyIndianBuildIndia Ad campaign. To work on a campaign of national importance is an opportunity that we embrace as an agency and it resonated in this partnership with Baggit. We are confident that this ad campaign will have an impact to bring about a change in society.