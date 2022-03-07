We must each establish our own unique approach: Divya Karani

In today’s edition of e4m Women's Day series, the CEO of South Asia, Media Services, dentsu, shares her mantra for women professionals, her idea of a gender-just workplace and more

Deftly and skillfully handling the global media strategy in South Asia for dentsu, Divya Karani has proved time and again that she is fully equipped to ensure the agency’s alignment and relevance in the market. Karani is a strong example of how women leaders across sectors are breaking the glass ceiling time and again despite the highly competitive business environment.

As part of our Women's Day series, the CEO of South Asia, Media Services, dentsu, shares how the pandemic hit the women workforce and why it has become crucial more than ever to create a gender-balanced workplace. Read on.

Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’? According to you, how can women leaders and workers in the formal space create a sustainable future?

A sustainable future can only be created if we make some solid progress on gender equality. Let’s consider women being in more productive and decision-making roles in the workplace. We must work on the disturbance in sectors where women are the larger percentage.

Studies show us that despite professional women becoming more visible, they don’t hold enough positions of authority. Only 3 per cent of CEOs and only 6 per cent of top managers are women. Fortune 500s have just 15 per cent women board members. Companies with more women in leadership positions perform better. This research is from Catalyst, McKinsey, etc. Women being still on the sidelines is a disturbance.

The pandemic disproportionately harmed industries. More so those with large female workforces. That’s 40 per cent or 510 million women worldwide! This female workforce is in the worst-hit industries like the service sectors. So, there’s serious disturbance. Now, look at unpaid care and women’s household tasks. If we don’t tackle these longstanding issues, more women will compromise their jobs.

Women are usually more ecologically conscious than men – yes, this is debatable. But because of societal positions, they are more likely to be affected by environmental issues. That’s how they are increasingly organizing cooperatives of artisanal and agricultural goods, as per Fair Trade Federation to improve their lives and their ecosystems. That’s sustainable development by women at work.

International Women's Day is a chance to recognize women's workplace achievements, sure. But we’ve got to do beyond devising programs to support women for that sustainable tomorrow. Sustainability is really about good governance, it’s a political idea that’s difficult to implement. It can be easier if we move towards gender parity.

What is your idea of a gender-just workplace? Please draw from your own experiences to share how a supportive work environment helped you attain your goals?

The Harvard Business Review asked nearly 200 global business leaders what the qualities of business leaders were. Among the top 10 are qualities like ethical, organized and communicative. These are measurable qualities that can help decide who rises to leadership levels. Women do better when the expectations are measurable. But often, less measurable terms like “gravitas” or “command of the room” come up, allowing biases to creep into the decision-making process.

Despite mounting evidence linking diverse and inclusive workplaces to increased profitability and performance, the corporate world has been generally unsuccessful in achieving gender equality.

Despite the fact that women make up half of the workforce, they are far less likely to assume leadership roles.

Creating a gender-balanced workplace entails more than just recruiting more women and pledging pay fairness. While this is an excellent first step, gender inequality is a deeply established systemic issue that necessitates some foundational work. That's why the tried-and-true "add ladies and stir" strategy is usually doomed to fail.

The foundation for diverse and underrepresented perspectives to be heard and respected is laid by cultivating a culture of support and inclusivity. A supportive culture of inclusion and equity is required for women (or employees who identify as nonbinary, trans, or any other minority group) to succeed in the workplace.

Every employee, regardless of gender identity, feels supported and appreciated in a truly inclusive workplace. In addition to establishing a sense of belonging, a gender-inclusive workplace culture has the capacity to elevate previously unheard perspectives and recognise various experiences, fostering an environment of genuine respect and trust.

How do you empower women in their workplace?

Throughout the years, I have always advocated for complete and total equality among my employees. In my personal and organisational capacities, I have tried my hardest to be there for each member as and when needed.

However, I've come to learn that treating everyone as equal and empowered isn't enough. "No matter how inclusive we strive to be, we can always do more," says Victoria N. McGovern. We can always improve."

Today, I am actively promoting both equality and equity. This is accomplished by-

Acting as a change agent and a role model for inclusive activities: We value diversity and go out of our way to find it. We go out of our way to listen to and understand other points of view, effectively welcoming the world as one in our thoughts and deeds. Individually, we become who we are as a corporation when we do the right thing. Every day at dentsu, we seek to have a positive impact on our people, clients, the environment, and society.

We value diversity and go out of our way to find it. We go out of our way to listen to and understand other points of view, effectively welcoming the world as one in our thoughts and deeds. Individually, we become who we are as a corporation when we do the right thing. Every day at dentsu, we seek to have a positive impact on our people, clients, the environment, and society. Drawing out the best in each team member: We believe in leveraging variances as a source of strength, which is why dentsu celebrates eccentricities. We want to motivate everyone to attain their best potential and work together for a cause that is bigger than any one person.

We believe in leveraging variances as a source of strength, which is why dentsu celebrates eccentricities. We want to motivate everyone to attain their best potential and work together for a cause that is bigger than any one person. If necessary, react to the actions of others: This isn't necessary very often, though, when we as leaders walk our talk. When necessary, however, affirmative and prompt remedial action is done.

What is your advice to the young women who are either working in or planning to join your industry?

We live in a world where women have made significant sacrifices for our rights in the past. There are no justifiable or acceptable excuses in such a world. BE YOURSELF is my message to all ladies.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution; we must each establish our own unique approach. Because occupations and titles will vary, get to know yourself and your own ideals.

We are not in charge of having all of the answers. Because we just don't have the time to put all of our duties on hold, and we can't do it alone, be realistic and pragmatic, and locate the help you need to manage your different roles simultaneously.

Go forward and make your claim.

I wish each and every one of you success, happiness, and fulfilment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)