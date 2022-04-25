Voltas launches new campaign for its range of PureAir ACs

Voltas announced its summer campaign - ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ around its new range of PureAir ACs. This is India’s First AC with HEPA Filter technology that purifies indoor air. The campaign is designed to communicate the message in an interesting way, that the new AC is specially designed to provide cool, pure and clean air, (like mountain breeze), in the comfort of our homes. These features are complemented with other features for optimization of operating expenses, resulting in significant cost and energy savings.

According to the latest nationwide survey by Voltas, Indian consumers’ preferences have altered, with comfort, convenience, cooling, health, and technology being the top priorities. Keeping this in mind, Voltas has launched its new PureAir AC range that comes with features like HEPA Filter, PM 1.0 Sensor and AQI Indicator (which is an industry first). Additionally, the AC purifies the indoor air and comes with a 6 Stage Adjustable Tonnage Mode that allows the user to switch between several tonnage options depending on the ambient temperature or the number of people in the room.

Commenting on the new campaign, Deba Ghoshal, Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited, said, “Our consumer insights stated that consumers have started prioritizing their health and the hygiene at their homes. The ‘Ghar le aao, pahadon wali saaf hawa’ campaign aims to communicate that the new range of Voltas ACs with HEPA filter technology helps consumers experience the mountain-like air, to elevate their comfort and enhance indoor air quality. With predictions for a hot summer and hybrid work culture becoming the norm, we expect a demand from first-time buyers as well as replacement buyers alike. This campaign will help consumers to stay engaged with the brand in a meaningful yet topical manner, giving them a compelling reason to buy a Voltas AC. Along with the television campaign, we will be promoting the key message through our omni-channel approach across print, digital, social and radio.”

Take a look at the film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Voltas (@myvoltas)

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the film has been executed on the same lines of the typical Voltas father and son banter. The protagonist, who is a father, goes searching for clean air to the mountains, only to be disappointed with intrusive traffic and people. And when he returns home, his son provides him the solution, with the Voltas PureAir Adjustable AC. The film comes with the sharp and quirky tonality of Voltas TVCs, which makes the execution stand out.

The campaign creates an image of pure and cool ambience, which is a relief, especially for the scorching Indian summers. With the new AC, consumers can enjoy pleasant indoor air quality ensuring freshness, health and hygiene. For easier accessibility, Voltas has also created www.voltaslounge.com, a one-stop-web store for all Voltas and Voltas Beko products.. This year, like every year, Voltas also offers a variety of consumer finance programmes, extended warranties, and other promotional incentives like 15% cashback, Easy EMI offer, Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty and 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty to make the products more affordable and lower the barriers to adoption.

