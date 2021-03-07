Voltas Beko unveils ‘#GharSabkaZimmedariSabki’ campaign

Voltas Beko has launched a new digital video commercial (DVC)- ‘#GharSabkaZimmedariSabki’. This DVC is conceptualized by Voltas Beko and Momspresso, a leading platform providing content for the multi-faceted mothers of today.

The digital video ‘#GharSabkaZimmedariSabki’ is an attempt to debunk the age old beliefs that women are responsible for looking after every aspect of the household. Based on a modern Indian family set up, the film gives a glimpse of everyday life of a nuclear family and how a small change in perspective make a huge difference- that too coming from a young member of the family.

The video further emphasizes the message that a home is a comfortable abode if every family member shares responsibility and contributes equally. The film shows a mother, also a school teacher, struggling with the technological demands of online learning and reaching out to her young son for help. The son, on the other hand, is trying to take over the kitchen to prepare a meal for the mom. At the same time, the father comes to his wife to look for his shirt and the younger daughter is complaining about food that the mother has made. The protagonist of the story, the young son directs each family member to a solution and ends the conversation by stating ‘Ghar sabka toh zimmedari bhi sabko honi chahiye na’, re-emphasizing the need to take up equal responsibility. The smile and pride on the mother’s face is priceless.

Speaking about the campaign, Jayant Balan, CEO, Voltas Beko, said, “For Voltas Beko, International Women’s Day is about empowering women as well as their families. We need to break stereotypes, and sharing responsibilities equally amongst family members, goes a long way in supporting women achieve their professional and personal aspirations. Our technologically superior, easy to use, energy-efficient home appliances, specially designed for Indian households, make daily chores easier for every family member. As always, true to our brand promise, we remain committed to offering ‘Made for India products – Tested by Real Moms.”

Parul Ohri, Chief Editor Momspresso India, said “Every one of us would have been on either side of the table here - maybe the mother taking on a disproportionate part of household responsibilities or a family member who has never really questioned why this is so. Even if they have domestic help to share the physical doing, women are the ones also taking on the mental load of running the household - the never-ending to-do lists, anticipating needs, the continuous planning and preparation. This notion that household chores are the responsibility of women, mostly the mother, is so deeply ingrained that it needs to be called out and challenged, only then will the stereotype be broken. Our film does exactly that in a gentle yet direct way, with the young boy taking the lead in walking the talk of #GharSabkaZimmedariSabki.”

