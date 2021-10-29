vivo talks about ‘joy of homecoming’ in its new Diwali campaign

As the excitement and enthusiasm around the festive season have begun in India, everyone eagerly awaits the festival of lights. On the occasion, smartphone brand vivo today announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘Joy of Homecoming’, across mainline and digital platforms.

Conceptualized by Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network India, the campaign encapsulates the role of smartphone photography in rekindling the joy of connection. Backed by a strong narrative and starring Kanwaljit Singh, vivo released a Diwali special digital film communicating vivo's endeavor to strengthen bonds and bring families together with its smartphone photography capabilities.

The commercial starts with an elderly man who made his family capable of settling down abroad and lives alone with his caretaker in a big house. However, the distance between him and his grown-up children haunts him. Hence, he draws solace through the company of travellers who rent his house. The film then transitions to Diwali time when a youngster decides to escape the polluted city life and bonds with the old man during his stay. An emotional roller-coaster, the film ends on a happy note uniting the old man and his family, giving the message that Diwali is the festival of homecoming and is best celebrated with loved ones.

Photographs stimulate an emotional story in this film. We notice how family pictures trigger longing for his three kids and a granddaughter. The young traveler perfectly capturing the true emotions of the elderly man. The film aims to remind everyone that the festival of lights is fondly celebrated when the entire family gets together. As a consumer-centric brand, vivo aims to rekindle the family bond through emotions and connect them through pictures “Kyunki Tasveeron ka Connection Seedha Dil se Hota Hai” (You connect with pictures straight from the heart)

Speaking on the campaign launch, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “As the world continuous to fight the novel coronavirus, the festival of Diwali holds special significance in these testing times. Through the ‘Joy of Homecoming’ campaign, we aim to bridge the emotional and physical distances between the families and spread happiness through smartphone photography. The festival of Diwali marks a new beginning in our lives and with our campaign, we urge everyone to celebrate and make it special. On behalf of vivo India family, I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali!”

Anupama Ramaswamy, NCD Dentsu Impact, who created the film, had this to say about the concept, “We live in a world where the distance between elderly parents and their grown-up children is rapidly increasing. A big reason is that these children, who often live somewhere else, are busy with their own families, work and other commitments. To find the time to come home for a visit is unfortunately becoming a rare luxury for them.

As a result, regular touch is lost over time, leaving parents to wonder sadly when that long awaited homecoming is finally going to happen. We saw this film as an opportunity to remind everyone that it takes very little to stop drifting away and to keep the bond strong with our near and dear ones. And Diwali is a very apt occasion to send out this message, since it is all about celebrating the coming home of children after a long period of time.

Of course, the story has been thought of and written to really touch people and get them thinking about their own relationship with their parents or children. But what really tugs at heartstrings is the song that accompanies each moment. It has been carefully composed to highlight every emotion – happiness, sadness, laughter and tears. The lyrics have also been written from the heart, each word flowing seamlessly into the next to tell us that memories have the ability to bridge any distance and pull anyone back home.

And vivo, with its high-quality camera, is the perfect tool to stir these memories via the power of pictures. That is truly the joy of homecoming."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)