U.S. Polo Assn. launches #PlayTogether campaign with Arjun Rampal

U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA) has launched the all-new #PlayTogether campaign for its latest Autumn Winter collection. Brand ambassador and style icon Arjun Rampal, along with his better half Gabriella Demetriades and their 3-year-old Son Arik Rampal will bring to life this campaign that builds on the ongoing theme of #USPATwinning.

“Being associated with an iconic brand like U.S. Polo Assn. has been a very special experience for me and I am looking forward to exciting times ahead. My association with the brand over the last year has been phenomenal and I can't wait to share what we have in store for this new season with everyone. The experience of bringing my entire family together for this campaign was fantastic and I am sure all other families will thoroughly enjoy their shopping experience at USPA stores as well. The new campaign focuses on ‘Family Twinning’, a concept that is very close to my heart. In fact, that’s what instantly drew me to the brand and helped me connect with the campaign personally as well,” said Rampal

This campaign has been conceptualized by WYP.

“Through our new campaign with Arjun and his family, we are focusing on expanding the brand reach to the offline and online customer base. Taking our campaign to the next level from last season, ‘Play together’ that captures the emotional & playful bond a family shares by twinning their look. Arjun’s association with the brand draws an instant parallel to his real-life persona. People loved his association with us as our brand ambassador last year and this time, bringing his entire family together has added a unique touch of authenticity to the entire thought of #USPAFamTime which captures all the emotions of a family. He spells sophistication without a whiff of arrogance, very much what our brand represents too,” said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India.

