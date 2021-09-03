upGrad's new campaign celebrates the role of unconventional teachers in one's life

On this Teachers' Day, upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech leader has launched a series of 3 new digital films to celebrate the role of different teachers in one’s life. Conceived by the in-house team, the films are a quirky take on the evolving role of ‘teachers’ which now include peers, colleagues, student mentors, and career coaches who can help drive meaningful career growth.

Directed by Pranjal Vaid and aligned with the message of LifeLongLearning – the series beautifully captures learners trying to navigate their success with help and encouragement from the unconventional teachers in their lives. Adopting an emotional stance, upGrad hits the nail on the head by depicting how peer-to-peer learning and students’ support are critical for learners to succeed and drive successful career transitions. This message comes alive aesthetically through the scenes of learners celebrating their success and honoring the role of these real-life teachers in bringing out the best in them.

Commenting on the launch of the new digital films, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad said, “This is the brainchild of an internal discussion around students’ support who are tasked with guiding and supporting our learners to understand their career aspirations. The team goes that extra mile for our learners to instill confidence and push them to drive positive transitions for themselves. We have also set up the courses in such a way that peer-to-peer discussion accounts for a significant percentage of the scores. This further fosters the habit of discussion and problem-solving. Therefore, at upGrad, we believe that teachers are no longer limited to the industry experts who are teaching the concepts but it also encompasses the peers and the student mentors who accompany the learners through their upskilling journey.”

