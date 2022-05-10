upGrad highlights importance of professional doctorate degree through its new ad campaign

Aiming to drive awareness around its latest Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree offering, upGrad is rolling out a new digital campaign, by playing on the dated perception of the prefix ‘Doctor’. T

Keeping in mind the market demand, The Womb conceptualised a tongue-in-cheek digital film that addresses the lack of awareness around Professional Doctorate degrees, through a series of uncomfortable dialogues between the co-passengers on an aircraft, who are seeking help to solve a mid-air health emergency with the help of a ‘Doctor’. Directed by Roopali Singhal of Chrome Pictures, the film takes a humorous route to showcase the importance of a DBA for working professionals, who are looking to build expertise in their existing or cross-functional domains.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad said, “Times are changing and so are our learning requirements. Mid to senior-level professionals who are constantly confronted with newer technologies and skill gaps should look at becoming domain experts instead of just getting an upgrade as a quick fix. This is where we want to support them with the best of content and learning opportunities that come with value-adds like feasibility to learn at your own pace, global university accreditation, and one-on-one thesis supervision to complete the immersive learning experience with upGrad. While the program targets academic interests of learners, it also helps them with real-life applications for attaining maximum career benefits.”

“There’s always a creative challenge at hand when we are working on any vertical led films with upGrad. Unlike celebrity-driven ad films, here the task becomes even more demanding as it requires precise messaging and appealing visual representation for creating impact at scale. We are thrilled to continue our efforts with upGrad as it makes us think way beyond the box and that’s the kind of adrenaline rush, we seek to keep up with the quality outputs,” concludes Suyash Khabya, Creative Lead, The Womb.

