Uber launches ‘Safer For Each Other 2.0’ campaign to reassure riders of safety

Uber today launched the second-leg of its marketing campaign, ‘Safer For Each Other 2.0,’ to reassure riders of various safety measures its undertaking for rider and driver safety, including in-car partitions and frequent disinfection of vehicles.

“As part of this commitment, Uber has already installed safety screens in 81,000 autos across more than 20 cities and in 42,000 cars across 7 cities. These high quality safety partitions are being installed just behind the driver’s seat and will act as an additional physical barrier between drivers and riders, facilitating social distancing while on a trip and help restrict contact, “ the brand stated.

Through `Safer For Each Other 2.0,’ Uber aims to make its partitions a tangible marker of safety in autos and cars. By sitting on the opposite sides of the safety screen, both riders and drivers are helping keep themselves #SaferForEachOther. The 360-degree campaign amplification plan will leverage print, radio, digital, social media, and other channels to ensure widespread awareness about Uber’s safety standards.

Talking about the campaign, Sanjay Gupta, Marketing Director, India SA & APAC Rides Brand Marketing, Uber, said, “At Uber, we are constantly defining transportation safety standards. The campaign salutes the human spirit & ability to move forward amidst crisis. As a brand that is reimagining how people move forward safely, the campaign highlights the importance of safety screens in maintaining physical distancing, while keeping riders & drivers connected on the common goal of keeping each other safer.”

Over the past few months, Uber has announced various features and policies to help riders and driver partners feel safer. Uber’s tech and safety teams have been working overtime to build a new product experience for protecting everyone, every time they use Uber. Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures such as the pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and riders, mandatory driver education around Covid-19 related safety protocols, and an updated cancellation policy.