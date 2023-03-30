TVS Eurogrip Tyres rides on MS Dhoni’s sense of humour in IPL 2023 campaign

The Advertising Club revs up to announce the 54th edition of ABBYs, South Asia’s Gold standard, which has been recognizing creative excellence in advertising for over five decades. Held over three days, The ABBY Awards, are scheduled to take place on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.

The preeminent awards for Creativity, Media, and Communication have once again partnered with The One Show, the world’s most prestigious award program, to upheave the global standards of judging, jury selection, and transparency to the already revered and celebrated ABBY Awards.

With a promise to bring global recognition to outstanding achievements in creative advertising, the ABBYs make for a highly coveted award property. Undoubtedly, the biggest and the most prestigious ad award show in the country, wins at the ABBYs, over the years, have further gone on to win international recognitions at Cannes and One Show, setting new benchmarks on scale and innovation.

With preparations in full momentum, The Advertising Club also announces the Awards Governing Committee for the 54th edition of ABBYs which includes:

Partha Sinha, President Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, The Times of India Group Prasanth Kumar, CEO, Group M South Asia Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea Mohit Joshi, Managing Director, Havas Media Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka Advertising

The list of international judges will be announced by The One Show after the process of selection of both Indian and international juries. The Abby Awards will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and has been doing so since 2004.

Providing in-depth recognition and increasing participation opportunity, the ABBY Awards has witnessed the introduction of new sub-categories in Digital Technology, Mobile, Design, and Audio Technology based on valuable feedback from the creative professionals of the industry in the annual town hall conducted by The Advertising Club.

The Radio category has now evolved into the Audio category with the introduction of Content, the new sub-categories are in Use of Music, Sound Design, Script, Casting, Performance, Audio Technology, Voice Activation, Branded Content, Podcasts, and Content placement.

Speaking on the initiative, Partha Sinha, President Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “With ABBYs, we at The Advertising Club, owe it to the industry and colleagues to present an award show that is authentic, transparent, and of global standards. For 54 years, ABBYs have been pivotal in recognizing creativity and innovation in India's communication industry. To elevate its presence on the global stage, we continue to augment its significance, and therefore associating with 'The One Show' once again provides the necessary impetus. We look forward to witnessing a lot of innovative work this year that will go on to live up to the repute of being the most coveted award property in South Asia.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “In addition to being a significant platform for young creative professionals in the industry to exhibit their ground-breaking work accomplished throughout the year, the ABBY Awards have consistently been the most anticipated event at Goafest. We look forward to seeing outstanding creative work being recognized and appreciated at ABBYs this year.”

Speaking on the association, Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said, “Our association with the ABBY Awards, last year, helped in pushing the creative envelope much further. As the world’s premier non-profit advertising and design awards program, The One Show takes pride in continuing the partnership with The Advertising Club. The Ad Club’s vision to make ABBYs the gold standard in recognizing creative excellence is in alignment with The One Show and we look forward to awarding the most deserving campaigns. I am excited to attend the awards this year and look forward to witnessing the most deserving campaigns make it big with an ABBY.”

Prasanth Kumar – President, Advertising Agencies Association of India, added, “Over the years, the Advertising Club’s ABBYs has recognized creative work that has had the potential to become global successes. The Abby Awards at Goafest are the biggest and the most sought-after recognition in the advertising, media, and marketing industry. We are delighted to co-host the ABBY Awards and look forward to some thrilling wins.”

The Abby Awards will be a part of the Goafest 2023 and will mark the fourteenth Abby Awards at Goafest.