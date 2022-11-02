TV continues to retain a power that can be leveraged by advertisers: GroupM report

The past two decades have seen rapid transformations in the media landscape with the number of options available to advertisers increasing significantly. Many of these options offer excellent opportunities for brands to reach audiences with high levels of precision, customisation, and measurability. While this transformation is beneficial for many advertisers, TV can sometimes be perceived as yesterday’s advertising medium or one that’s waning in effectiveness. However, a recent research conducted by GroupM’s Consumer Eye has found that this is not the case.

According to the report, TV continues to retain a power that can be leveraged by advertisers. Additionally, the digital extensions of TV have not only given rise to new ways for people to consume content but also created a myriad of opportunities for brands to engage with audiences through TV.

As many as 60% of the respondents in the survey, which covers 14 APAC markets, agreed that free TV channels make the world a better place. TV remains a very important medium in influencing mindsets and shaping cultural behaviour, claimed the report.

Further, as per the report, in APAC, ads played on TV is ranked #1 for conveying a positive impression of brands. In fact, TV ads (39%) received equal weightage alongside the recommendations of friends (39%). TV retains a unique strength in building brand equity. 73% of audiences believe it is a brand’s responsibility to control where their advertising appears. 45% will have a negative opinion of the brand if it appears next to inappropriate or offensive content. TV is still one of the safest environments that allow for brands to be seen next to premium, high quality content.

In the survey, 66% respondents said they have come across significantly more advertisements these days. As many as 53% of the respondents feel that they are seeing ads repeated too frequently. Further, 37% respondents often sees ads for products they don’t like, and 35% of respondents often see ads that are completely irrelevant to them.

