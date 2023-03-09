This Women’s Day, TVS Eurogrip Tyres celebrates the #Unstoppables
The brand has launched a campaign film, featuring some of the women who joined the tyre manufacturer's Women’s Day ride
TVS Eurogrip Tyres celebrated today’s woman through all-women motorbike rides in Mumbai and Bengaluru and a film titled “Unstoppables”.
The film features some of the women who joined the tyre manufacturer's Women’s Day ride and captures the spirit of women who love riding. These #unstoppables represent today’s strong and independent women, who get going with confidence, facing all that life throws at them along the way. The film resonates with the energy and vigour of the five passionate women bikers.
Speaking about the campaign, P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing, said, “Women are truly unstoppable, and we are proud to celebrate this through our Brunch and Biking rides and this campaign. Our best wishes on International Women’s Day. We’d love to see more women riding, seeking challenges, and realizing their true potential.”
Advertising industry through the eyes of young female creatives
e4m asked some young achievers what is the one thing that they would change about the industry, & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 8, 2023 7:50 PM | 5 min read
With the changing scenario in the advertising world, more and more agencies are now trying to keep women representation in all departments, especially the creative, strategy and ideation wings which are largely dominated by men. And this has led to several fresh female creative minds putting forth their voices.
On the occasion of Women’s Day, we interviewed some of the rising young creative women talents in the advertising industry, asking them about how they landed in the sector, how are they finding it and what is the one thing that they would change about the industry.
Anushka Bose (23), Sr. Copywriter, VMLY&R
How did you enter the industry?
I was exposed to art from a young age. I pursued mass communication. Right after my graduation, I started interning with Ogilvy. VMLY&R is my first job and I started working here in November 2021. I got shortlisted for last year’s young Lion’s India and that was the moment I realized that this field is for me.
One thing that you would want to change in the industry
Agencies should prioritize diversity and take more women voices. The more diverse a team is, the more nuances you’d be able to find, and that is where the best idea comes from. The second thing is that as a creative, you think when you take a break, your productivity will go down. But it is important to understand that if you do not take a break, there will come a time when you’ll have burnout. This is not something that inherently comes from the industry, it is a characteristic, you’ll find in many creatives that they will constantly be working even at points where they can afford a break.
Some of her works
Young Sachin (Ageas Federal Life Insurance):
Young Lions India Shortlisted Entry:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/141440951/She-For-STEM
Vedanshi Saraogi (26), Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka
How did you enter the industry?
I come from a small town. For me, Mumbai is a dreamy destination where you can make anything a reality. When I joined in at a very early age, advertising was a whole new experience. At that time, it was about jingles and writing dialogues. But when I entered, it was much beyond the jingles. It was about how can you make a difference in people’s lives, and how can you make stories which people can relate to. For me, even if I have 30 seconds, can I make to bring a change in someone or make them think about something or make them smile?
One thing that you would want to change in the industry
I think the world is changing, if you are making a valid point, it is the work that speaks for you. If I have to change one thing about the industry--I would want people to be a little open-minded. Since I come from a small town, people think if I fit in in Mumbai. Creativity is about inclusivity.
Some of her works
Tata AIA Life Insurance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj6em_Da7f0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8R-aNblY5Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlQTo0UAA7I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaKa6LfX42E
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123582123/AJIO-BUSINESS-360-BRAND-CAMPAIGN
Antara Shinde ( 27) Creative Art Supervisor at Scarecrow M&C
How did you enter the industry?
Nobody in my family is into this creative field, they are all doctors and engineers and it was a bit challenging for me to understand what commercial art is. A friend of mine introduced me to this field. For me, getting into this field is a learning experience, right from creativity to discipline. Creativity is like meditation.
One thing that I would like to change about the industry
I would like to change people’s perspective towards the industry because some people outside the industry think that advertising is not the right space. The second thing I would like to change is to give time to females to be comfortable with the environment. At Scarecrow, they make us comfortable with the environment. I want to quote Vincent van Gogh, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
The new generation of female creatives is going to be brave. And women now should work for the future women. There will come a time when women will be more in leadership roles than men.
Some of her works
Mumbai train - https://www.behance.net/gallery/87623611/Award-winning-film-for-Radio-City
Sunday midday - https://www.behance.net/gallery/108379441/Sunday-Mid-day-We-have-a-Sunday-for-you
Mahayala - Reliance jewels - https://www.behance.net/gallery/163055585/MAHALAYA-Reliance-Jewels
Gauri Parab (28), Copywriter, Infectious Advertising, Mumbai
How did you enter the industry?
I was looking for a job during the pandemic and I dabbled in copywriting. To me, the world of advertising was very new. It was overwhelming and the task seemed daunting, the culture here was very different from any other workplace. However, once I was part of the ad world, it felt like I was part of something big.
One thing I want to change about the industry
I would love to see more women as leaders and creatives, and get to know their perspectives and learn from them. It would be great to work alongside trailblazing women writers and see them represent their stories.
Some of her works
https://www.behance.net/gauriparab12
Nat Geo, TBZ -The Original, Inorbit Malls.
Tata Sons (Tata Imagination Challenge Campaign)
Ebco Furniture Fittings (Live Efortless Campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah,
Independence Brewing Co. (IPL Campaign, Fifa - Tap Into the Action)
Inorbit Malls (Loyalty Program Campaign - Spending is Rewarding)
The Advertising Club’s Emvie Awards 2023 to be held on March 10
370 shortlisted entries to compete for the awards
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 7:13 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club has announced the newest edition of the Emvies, presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commerical, and in association with The Times of India.
With over 1469 entries received, which is the highest ever in the history of EMVIES, the best minds of the media and marketing fraternity will battle it out for recognition and glory on Friday, 10th March 2023, at Seaside lawns, Hotel Taj Lands’ End, Bandra, Mumbai, at 6:30 PM.
The country’s most coveted media award which focuses on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, EMVIES 2023, was adjudged by a distinguished and versatile jury of 172 media professionals in round 1 of the judging process. Out of 1469 entries received, 370 were shortlisted. The final round of judging saw case studies being presented online for a period of 10 days which were evaluated by 179 marketing professionals and some chosen creative directors.
Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “I have always called EMVIE ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.”
Aditya Swamy, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee, said, “This year we have a record number of entries and that is a reflection of the high quality of work our industry produces and it’s our privilege at the Ad Club to celebrate the best of the best at our favorite awards show - The EMVIES.”
boAt urges all to shake off stereotypical characterization of women in sports
The #WatchHerPlay campaign was released on Women's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 7:08 PM | 2 min read
A costly catch, a golden inning, and a clash of titans – a headline or a topic of conversation synonymous with men’s cricket but what about women’s cricket? We all love Indian Premier League (IPL), but are we even watching the Women's Premier League (WPL) with the same passion? The portrayal of women in sports is often subjected to a ‘Women First and Athletes Second’ mindset. Women in sports are often governed by references to looks, age, what they are wearing, or family life, and are not valued as trained and entertaining sportspersons. Her winning shot is often shadowed by someone sitting in the audience who is termed as a ‘National Crush’.
This stereotypical characterization of women in sports needs to change!!!
With this thought boat, a earwear and smartwatches brand, has launched the #WatchHerPlay campaign this Women's Day. The campaign celebrates the contribution of women in sports and encourages supporters & fans to watch the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) in full fervour and with zeal. The campaign brings women players to the front and centre as she scripts the next chapter in the sport's history of India. The cogent video shows the clichéd depiction of women in sports ‘on’ and ‘off-field. It urges viewers to change their mindset and shines the spotlight on her shots, performance, and competitive race.
Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO, boAt said, “Sports in India has influenced and helped in shaping societal norms. With this campaign, we want to bring about a change in mindset, bring women players to the fore, and just want to say - Chak De India. Let’s all #WatchHerPlay.”
This T-Rebel campaign now in its 3rd edition has always challenged the conventional and provoked to bring about change in the way of thinking.
SUGAR Cosmetics launches #BeYourOwnMuse campaign
The campaign celebrates International Women’s Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
SUGAR Cosmetics has launched a #BeYourOwnMuse campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day this year.
Link to the campaign film: https://www.instagram.com/p/CphNkBYINVp/?hl=en
“Over the years, we’ve all had our own insecurities and now that we are grownups, we look back and sometimes thank ourselves for being able to make it through. Each of us has struggled and survived our own battles over time and should be proud of how far we’ve come. Keeping this in mind, SUGAR Cosmetics has launched their latest #BeYourOwnMuse campaign for this International Women’s Day where real women speak about a scary insecurity that they’ve felt growing up and give advice to their younger self. With this, the brand aims to send across a message that you don't need to be scared of anything and are enough to cope with anything that comes your way - you can be your own muse,” read a release from the company.
The campaign that went live on International Women’s Day starts with SUGAR Cosmetics’ Instagram account posting a video with real women from the organization giving advice to their younger self. They also share scary, funny, and weird insecurities that had them doubting themselves at some point in their lives. In the video, the Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh advices her younger self and women watching to believe in themselves and their instincts. Since going live, the campaign has seen videos pouring in from women online as they give advice to their younger self and participate in the campaign.
Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics said, “Today, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for all bold, independent women who defy social expectations. With the #BeYourOwnMuse campaign, we hope to inspire them to have confidence in themselves and not let their doubts hold them back. Women are often made to feel self-conscious and tend to get insecure. In this growing age of social media, it is very easy to get influenced and have the desire to be like someone else. While we may embrace our flaws, sometimes our insecurities can get the best of us. Which is why, drown out the negative opinions of others, and never let anyone tell you that you can't do something, because you, yourself know what's best for you. Simply trust your instincts and go for it! And as you keep slaying, keep inspiring others with your journey to achieve their milestones on their path to success.”
McCann Detroit ropes in Kash Sree as Executive Creative Director
Sree is an Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 11:28 AM | 1 min read
Kash Sree, Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner, has been roped in as Executive Creative Director/Writer by McCann Detroit.
Sree has been doing creative work in four continents along with winning major industry awards.
He has been working on advertising campaigns across industries like FMCG, B2B, Pharma and tech.
Zee Sarthak partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for campaign against domestic violence
The campaign shares a heart-warming yet provoking story from the POV of a child
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:53 AM | 3 min read
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Odia channel Zee Sarthak seeks to highlight one of the most pressing issues surrounding women. In association with its creative partner L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, it has launched an integrated ad campaign that highlights the rampant domestic abuse witnessed by housewives in India.
To highlight this plight faced by women across households in India, Zee Sarthak has launched a campaign that shares a heart-warming yet provoking story from the POV of a child.
The film shows a classroom setting where children are seen engaging in a drawing session. While the teacher is seen encouraging the children on their creative interpretation, she happens to come across one such drawing that shows Maa Durga being attacked by Mahishasura. Taken aback, she questions the child that this is not what transpires but the reality is other way round where Mahishasura is defeated by Maa Durga. The child replies saying that while may be the case, it is not what transpires at his home where his mother is subjected to constant domestic abuse. The film ends with a callout action urging women to take a stand and speak about the issue by calling the helpline number 112 to report such incidents.
Commenting on the campaign, Pratik Seal, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Sarthak said: “The Zee Sarthak family is a firm advocate of Women’s rights. Our channel content is known to deal with topics that are about women and matter to them. We want their stories to be told. We want their voices to be heard. We have tried to make our platform open and inclusive enough to empower women. Our latest work, #ZeeSarthakNari brings to life this philosophy in an impactful yet delicate way. It not only raises awareness on the issue of domestic violence but also depicts how young minds have to bear the burden of it as well. We know help is needed and that it may not always be easily available, keeping this in mind we have also introduced a helpline that can provide tangible resources to the victims. We hope that our small steps can create big ripples for those who need them.”
Adding his views, Rohit Malkani, Joint NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “While a lot of brands choose to ‘celebrate and salute’ women on Women’s Day, we decided to not be the proverbial ostrich. There are several injustices that still need to be brought to light and solved in India. A simple data point on domestic violence led us to create this hard hitting film for Women’s Day but seen through the eyes of a child. Like someone once said, ‘Wisdom often comes from the mouths of babes’.”
The campaign is currently live and will span popular platforms including television, digital and outdoor.
From Mad Men to Mad Women: Has ad industry travelled the distance?
On Women’s Day, e4m ask women leaders how has the industry changed with time
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 8, 2023 9:29 AM | 7 min read
The advertising industry, once infamous for being a male bastion, has surely come a long way from being a real-life reflection of the 2007 show Mad Men. Over the years, the industry has progressed towards an inclusive culture, both in creative as well as business domains. However, though many a glass ceilings have been broken by many a trailblazing ladies, there is a feeling that the sector still has fewer women creative heads.
For many women, it becomes difficult to juggle work with domestic responsibilities once you enter motherhood or other life stages. Thanks to the flexibility of working from home, a lot is changing now. But there’s still a lot of room to change.
There are many great campaigns created by women creative, and one of the things to chuckle about is that majority of the brands, right from FMCG to personal hygiene and make-up & accessories, are targeting female audiences. And so many of the impactful campaigns are created by women. But sadly, they lack the kind of credibility a man receives.
But there is an immense amount of change happening in every industry and companies are understanding the importance of having women in top positions. Many companies make sure that they have women on the board and an integral part of the decision-making process. Even in the advertising industry, many women are going ahead to build their own agencies and young women are stepping into the world of commercial creativity as copywriters.
So as the world gets together to celebrate Women’s Day today, we reach out to some of the inspiring female leaders in the industry to understand what is stopping the women force from reaching the top here.
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO at Fundamental (Formerly with DDB Mudra)
There is no doubt that there are fewer women creative heads today. But there is a logical reason for it. I’ve said this many times in the past - it takes time to get there. And in the years gone by, not much has been done to ensure that talented women stayed in the professional game after they chose to start families. It’s probably a big reason why women made it to mid-level positions and not beyond.
If this dropout rate reduces, and many organisations are taking steps to ensure that it does, we will see more women creative leaders in the years ahead. Women just need to stay in the race, the way men do. Then, may the best person win.
Luckily for me, I have worked with people who have given credit where it is due and consistently pushed me to make me better at my work. I have never felt the pinch of not getting an opportunity based on my gender.
On the contrary, I feel several opportunities came my way just because of my gender - I have been sought out over the years to lead brands in women-oriented categories. And this is where I feel we have some distance to travel, as in industry. It is ridiculous to think that a man or a woman can’t do a certain type of work or is better suited to creating a certain kind of work because of his or her gender.
Garima Khandelwal, CCO-Mullen Lintas
Yes, there aren’t many conversations around creative women leads. I wonder if there are actually less women creative heads, or just not enough conversations around the ones here. More brands need to be made out of our successes.
Very few men creative leads have achieved what Swati Bhattacharya has achieved for India. We have Priti Nair, Deepa Geethakrishnan, Malvika Mehra, Kainaz Karmatikar, Ritu Sharda, Pallavi Chakravorty, Anusheela Saha, Vasudha Mishra, Binaifer Dulani, Tanuja Bhat and so many more inspiring leaders consistently doing outstanding work.
In fact, it is the best time to be a woman. Most of our clients today are women, at the seat of power. So why won’t you feel you have an audience, a seat at the table, you absolutely do. Every creative person has to find their voice. It’s a journey, that is unique to each, and everyone is coming on their own.
Pragati Rana, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative India
As per, Pragati Rana, Executive Creative Director, DENTSU CREATIVE India, Work-life balance, or rather, the lack of it, is the primary reason. “It gets difficult to juggle once you enter motherhood or other life stages. Thanks to the flexibility of working from home, a lot is changing but there’s still a lot of room to change. Another reason is the link between awards and senior creative positions. You do well in 1-2 consecutive award seasons and your career can take off better than NASA’s rocket. Similarly, if you miss the ride, you find yourself floating in the same lake for years”, she said.
Shedding some light on creative meetings, Rana said that men are sometimes uncomfortable when a woman is presenting an idea. She said, “Not everywhere. Inside the agency, yes. But then there are clients that talk only to men in the room. Even if a woman responds to their questions, they will reply back making eye contact with only men. It leaves the woman feeling unseen and unheard, a pretty pathetic state to be in. Especially if you are from the agency culture, where you don’t even think twice before tabling your opinion to going to a state where you have no opinion.”
“In these kinds of meetings, the men in power are uncomfortable with the woman presenting. On top of it, if she clarifies something or heavens forbid, pushes back on something, they feel violated. The next thing you know is that they will want a meeting with a ‘smaller group’ meaning men talking to men. This is not a fictitious story. It happens in pockets in our industry.”
There is an immense amount of change in every industry and companies are understanding to have women in top positions. Many companies make sure that they have women on the board and as an integral part of the decision-making. Even in the advertising industry, many women are going ahead to build their own agencies and young women are stepping into the world of commercial creativity as copywriters
Priya Shivakumar, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India
Women should not wait for someone else to give them credit for the work they’ve done. They should own it. I think rather than waiting for someone else to give them credit or acknowledge their contributions, a lot more women are seizing the moment, the day, the opportunity, and owning their power. That’s an inspiring sign of things to come for all the women in the industry.
There are a lot of talented and creative women out there. If we resolve to consciously hire more women and give more women larger roles, we will be happy with what comes out of it. We have to consciously support each other in not just spirit but action to make more women feel welcome.
Nitika Parmar, GCD, VMLY&R
When I entered the advertising industry back in 2001, the culture was very different. But now it has changed. Women are given credit for their work now. Women are encouraged and embraced to become better creatives.
My journey has been very good, we have gotten the right environment. There was only this one time, on an automobile account, we were 80% women’s team. Only one incident I remember, is when I went for an interview at a very big agency and I had recently got married, so they asked me ‘are you on your way to creating a family? Because we will be launching something new very soon and we don’t want anyone on leave’. That made me think why can’t they take me as an employee instead of being gender bias.
Advertising is cursed to be a timely thing, there is no such thing as 9-5, so earlier when women got married, they would leave their job as women have a lot more responsibilities. The multitasking ability is being respected now.
