This Durga Puja, Welspun’s #ChaloPaltai campaign aims to bring gender equality

Welspun India Limited’s domestic brand Welspun has launched a multi-pronged campaign #ChaloPaltai this Durga Puja. Through this campaign, Welspun aims to take the higher ground to convey the goodness of reversible roles. Inspired by Welspun’s reversible bed sheets, the campaign involves a play on the word reversible and wishes to convey the goodness of reversing roles by showcasing stories of powerful women who dent gender norms and societal limitations to reverse the roles that are usually dominated for men like Purohits, Dhaki’s and Sculptors.

Outdated social norms and stereotypes don’t only plague society but also prevent women from actualizing their potential. These age-old norms limit the expectations of what men and women can and should do. The profoundly ingrained barriers restrict the growth of women and that of society as a whole. Realizing the need for reform when it comes to gender norms, Welspun has launched its #ChaloPaltai campaign that is championing the cause of breaking the gender norms. The underline concept of the campaign is to urge people to change their perception when it comes to viewing certain roles. Through this, Welspun will be sharing stories of women, who are leading this cause by connecting themselves in roles that are typically reserved or associated with men, such as Purohits (Priests), Dhaki and Sculptor.

Under the #ChaloPaltai campaign, the brand has partnered with popular Bakul Bagan Pandal where female Dhakis will be showcasing their skills. Through standees placed at the entrance of the pandals, the brand will be urging everyone visiting to take a pledge towards role reversal and gender equality. Furthermore, they will be encouraging the audience to take more pledges through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Speaking about this, Nemisha Ghia, CEO, Domestic Business, Welspun India Limited, said “We at Welspun have always worked towards gender equality, by encouraging women to take up more roles in administrative to roles in manufacturing. Thus, through #ChaloPaltai campaign, we wish to unite the efforts and bring about a change by urging individuals to reverse their roles by taking up roles that are usually reserved for the opposite gender.”

Elizabeth Dias, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, said, "Our attempt in this campaign was to spotlight the disparity. What better way do it than during Durga Pujo - the ultimate celebration of woman power."

Srreram Athray, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy, said, "The only way to address the issue is to change thinking and habits. Jobs and passion have no gender. And we got a humble bed sheet to get this message out."

The campaign will be live across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Radio along with on-ground presence.