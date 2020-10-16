This Diwali, Philips India's campaign talks about igniting ‘khushiyon ki ladi’

The new Philips digital campaign for Diwali, conceptualised by Ogilvy, talks about how each one of us can ignite a ‘Khushiyon ki Ladi’.

The challenge was to crack a festive campaign keeping in mind the sensitivity of the time. The country is still very much in the middle of the pandemic and an economic crisis. Full blown celebrations are not expected as these have limitations and challenges. Therefore, people are not yet ready to celebrate in a full-blown manner.

The marketing objective of Philips is to revive the spirit of celebration this Diwali, and as a result revive people’s need to make a purchase for their home.

"When we sat down to think on our communication strategy, we realised that the power to revive joy and reinvigorate the economy lies in the hands of a single individual. Any purchase made, no matter how big or small, can help make someone else’s Diwali. This becomes especially relevant in the context of India slowly opening up post-lockdown," the compny said.

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy (North), said, “We’re all expecting Diwali to be a little different this year, but we’re hoping somethings will still spark that infectious festive spirit. In some way or the other, we will all celebrate Diwali together. So, we thought why don’t we light a ladi this year, a slightly different one, but one that involves everyone.

The idea came from a simple but relevant observation. When one family celebrates Diwali and buys something for their home, it will help another family celebrate, who in turn will help another, and so on. The beauty is that any one person can spark off this “Khushiyon ki Ladi”, a ladi that quietly but surely, spreads joy from one home to another. So join the ladi, and let’s all play our parts in making this Diwali happy for everyone.”

The campaign breaks with a heart warming digital film that brings to life this ‘Khushiyon Ki Ladi’. It illustrates how joy and prosperity can trickle down from one family to another this Diwali - all triggered by one single purchase. Besides film, the campaign extends to other media like Instagram stories, carousels, print and point-of-sale.