The Moms Co. campaign with Kalki Koechlin tells women to celebrate their age

The Moms Co. has launched a new nationwide cross-platform digital campaign, ‘#AgelessExpression’ to announce the launch of its new Natural Age Control Range -an advanced solution for ageing concerns powered by Bakuchiol - a natural alternative to Retinol. Conceptualised by All of the Above Studio, the campaign film featuring actress Kalki Koechlin describes a woman’s countless expressions and how her face does all the talking.

Ageing is a natural progression of life and overtime often causes some inevitable changes to the skin, affecting one’s perception of ageing. It's due to these skin changes, what’s truly meant to be celebrated, becomes a cause of stress & worry for many women.

With this campaign, The Moms Co. is leading the growing trend among startups to break stereotypes and challenge perceptions. They want to help women embrace ageing for its journey without stressing over the skin damages and celebrate their ageless expressions. The short film featuring Kalki, a face that defines natural beauty, builds on this proposition and showcases how Bakuchiol - a natural alternative to retinol that fights early signs of ageing can help retain those ageless expressions.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. said, “Over the years, we have seen how ageing concerns make women less comfortable in their skin. Ageing is completely natural and an indication of how things only become better with age. A woman's face mirrors who she is. She smiles with her eyes, frowns with her brows & thinks with her pout, then why let signs of ageing be an obstacle on the path of expressing yourself? With this campaign, we want women to celebrate their skin with our new Natural Age Control Range and let their face do the talking, as expressions can never age.”

Directed by Gabriel Ghoderao, the visual story's focus was to make the consumer relate and identify the key ingredients in the range and product application techniques. “Shooting for The Moms Co. was an extremely enjoyable and fulfilling process. The Moms Co. believes in beauty at its most authentic, raw self and I wanted to visually translate this on-screen and we couldn't think of a better fit than Kalki to portray the same! We tried to create interesting visuals of Kalki being her goofy self, lying on the floor and reading, grooving to the music. The primary objective was to make the film feel effortless and the entire team worked tirelessly to bring everything together!”, says Ghoderao.