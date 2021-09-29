The Man Company unveils 3 digital films featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in quirky avatars

The Man Company, a men’s grooming brand, has launched three new distinctive digital films with the core message revolving around ‘some things are best left to experts’. Conceptualised and executed by brand’s digital partner What Works, the campaign features brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, using every arrow in his quiver to deliver the powerful but warm-natured take on the influencer phenomenon. The three new films positively build on the brand’s existing campaign ‘Bring out the #GentlemaninYou’.

In the first film, Ayushmann features as a personal finance influencer doling out tips to make money in the stock market. In the second film, he plays the role of a food influencer, sharing the secret recipe for his favorite beard oil. While in the third video, he gives tips on getting six pack abs in 48 hours!

The Concept:

The series of films is inspired by hundreds of content creators who influence and guide people to do more and become better. It is a play on the stereotypes associated with influencers and how they always have solutions for their audiences. Ayushmann Khuranna plays the role of multiple influencers across categories to deliver a message that’s highly relatable and funny.

Film 1: Stock Market

The first film is about stock market tips and Ayushmann helps identify the safest stock to invest in. With a boom in Fintech companies and the post-pandemic realisation of the importance of wealth management, a lot of millennials have become serious about their money. There is also a rise in creators who make videos that help people navigate the

confusing world of personal finance. This film is a light-hearted take on the influencer economy and it smartly ties the brand message of The Man Company into the narrative.

Film 2: Food

In the second video, Ayushmann plays the role of a Food influencer and whispers the step-by-step method to make his treasured beard oil, the secret behind his dense and soft beard. Emphasizing how digital content has brought out the inner cook of most millennials, the film talks about the rare chances of an at-home concoction to work as good as something curated by the experts. So, it is better to leave these complex procedures to experts, right? He ends the super fun video while sipping Dalgona Coffee, giving his trademark mysterious smile and saying, experts ka kaam experts par chhod do, aap coffee piyo!

Film 3: Fitness

In the third video, portraying the role of a quintessential fitness influencer Ayushmann starts off with tips to getting six pack abs, step one: diet and step two: continuous 48-hour workout. Oops! Scratch that; 48 hours are not enough for even one pack. So, he is seen divulging the secret behind his glowing skin as 48 hours may not be enough to get abs, but they are definitely enough for elevating your skin care game. The film ends enunciating that with radiating skin, your face is bound to grab all the attention, taking it away from your physique.

The idea was to create something that’s relatable and humorous for the digital audience. A lot of content on social media nowadays focuses on self-help, DIY, and personal growth. The young audiences are getting smarter and wiser than ever before, and they have people who’re guiding them to become the best versions of themselves. Similarly, The Man Company, with its extensive range of grooming products, helps you to “Bring out the Gentleman in you” and to become a better man.

Speaking about the campaign and videos, Ayushmann Khurrana, the multi-talented star and brand ambassador of The Man Company, said, "Coming from an industry where grooming plays an instrumental role, I have understood and experienced it first-hand that some things are best left to the pros. I am happy that a prominent brand like The Man Company is talking about the same. This latest campaign was filled with eccentric remarks, fruitful collaboration, and I loved being a part of it. I am proud of the way The Man Company continues to communicate directly with the present-day consumers through wit and modern media."

On this occasion, Rumi Ambastha, Director – Brand Marketing of The Man Company, said, "We are thrilled to announce this latest development in our digital campaign in which we are trying to connect with the modern-age men seeking convenient, cost-effective, and uncomplicated experiences. Our latest digital campaign featuring quintessential boy-next-door Ayushmann Khurrana simply demonstrates the many nuances of digital influence, something everyone today is consciously and subconsciously aware of. But can everything shown online compare with the weightage of an expert’s advice? Well, that’s just it, right? Consumers today are looking for natural goodness that can encourage their confidence and elevate their overall personality. And we at The Man Company aspire to do just that. Our digital campaign revolved around the sharp humor of Ayushmann, who himself believes that some things are best left to maestros.

“A modern brand like The Man Company needs a modern approach to content. Having established itself as the leading men’s grooming brand in India, The Man Company understands its core customers and knows that they despise anything that’s dull or boring. So we thought of riding the wave of the Influencer phenomenon and creating a campaign that’s fun, quirky, and bold while showcasing the range of products that the brand has to offer. Having someone as versatile as Ayushmann Khurrana made our job much easier as he played the roles of quintessential influencers to perfection. The team at The Man Company was thrilled with the concept as it aligned with their vision for the brand,”said Imran Shamsi, Founder, What Works - Video Agency & Production House

