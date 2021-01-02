Tata Wiron flies ‘kites of hope’ across social media channels to bind everyone closer

Social distancing has brought everyone closer. Tata Wiron, a brand that binds, supports and strengthens millions of lives like no other aimed to put a smile back on the face of a landmark year, 2020, with the release of ‘Kites of Hope’, across its social channels. The film conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, is a simple and heart-warming narrative that promises to fly high on melody with “udd chali”, a song of hope in the soulful voice of Dipan Mitra, winner of a famous television talent show. It also comes at a time when the brand is set to make strategic announcements pertaining to its identity.

“A few months back we were being stared at by fear, uncertainty and demotivation. With the unflinching faith and trust of our channel partners, we are staring at a tomorrow filled with strength and smiles. ‘Kites of Hope’ is a tribute to the strong ties that binds Tata Wiron with all its stakeholders,” remarked Vivek Chauhan, Chief of Marketing and Sales, Global Wires Division, Tata Steel.

Commenting on the film, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata said, “2020 is a forgettable year, but a year which will stay in our memories forever. We are happy to partner with Tata Wiron on this project to end 2020 and start the new year on a cheerful and positive note.”

“These are tough times and more than ever before this year we have developed the strongest bonds and reached out to friends and strangers alike. As the world stopped, we found ways to keep it moving and this film is a testimony to the ever soaring, forever positive nature of the human spirit,” added Arjun Mukherjee, VP and Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.