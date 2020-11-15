Tata Mutual Fund launches new campaign for Diwali

Tata Mutual Fund has launched its new campaign for Diwali, nudging audiences to do something new this Diwali. This is an extension of their popular campaign Ek Aur SIP Ho Jaaye.

The pandemic has kept us all away from relatives and dear ones. The senior citizens who were considered to be most vulnerable took to isolation more stringently than many youngsters. It is the age group that may have borne the maximum brunt of this illness.

Much like the benefits of Mutual Fund Investing, the wisdom of grandparents comes with a journey in time. They have greyed as they learned and are willing to share tips to improve our ways of life.

"We have woven two strands – one which respects the wisdom of age and the second is of staying invested.. We deliberately choose young grandparents. They are not only promoting digital banking but also digital investing, in a recurring manner for a long term The source and destination of money in motion, is well connected to ensure that we don't skip any SIP, " says M.V.S. Murthy, Head – Marketing, Digital & Corporate Communication, Tata Asset Management Limited.