Tata Gluco+ releases ‘energy on, game on’ campaign
The campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson
Tata Gluco+, an energy drink from the house of Tata Consumer Products Limited, has unveiled its first national campaign that embodies the brand’s purpose of making challenges fun. The campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, brings to light the brand promise of providing a refreshing energy shot in a differentiated cup format in four flavors Orangy Burst,Lemony Zing,Lychee Zap and newly introduced Cola Twist to help out in situations which can look challenging.
“All of us have those moments where sometimes all we need is an energy boost to make the toughest task look easy and fun,” the company said.
Tata Gluco+ new advert weaves the brand proposition in a similar slice-of-life situation – a group of travelers who run out of Petrol in a desert and seek help from a group of youngsters who are enjoying sand surfing on a hot sunny day. The youngsters energize themselves with Tata Gluco+ energy drink which gives them the instant energy to dig their way through the sand to take out petrol for the stuck tourists. The film is light-hearted and has used humor to connect with Gen Z while gamifying the brand experience through the Energy On Game On narrative.
Commenting on the new campaign, Vikram Grover, MD, NourishCo Beverages Ltd said, “Tata Gluco+ has always been about a lovely energy shot when on a hot sunny day even small things can look challenging. This campaign is about bringing out the same promise in a humorous manner and gamifies the brand. We hope consumers love the TVC and the extended gaming experience that we have also rolled out on all our packs as an extension of the campaign”
Senthil Kumar - Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson added, “Tata Gluco + has created a unique brand language and celebrated quirky Indian humour while being rooted in Indianisms in all our films over the years. This new film with a refreshed tonality takes the brand language to the next level”
The new advert would be supported with a 360-degree surround plan covering TV, Digital, OOH and Cinema. The brand has used gaming technology with a Scan,Play and Win on the pack using which the consumers can scan the QR code on the Tata Gluco+ cups and get a chance to play engaging games on their phone and also get rewarded. Gaming has high skew among Gen Z and the unique way of using gaming in the consumer journey during the campaign will help the brand meaningfully engage with the consumers.
Celio India launches #CelioDoItYourWay campaign encouraging all to push boundaries
The video features Emiway Bantai, Ranveer Allahbadia, Umran Malik and Naâman
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 26, 2023 6:00 PM | 5 min read
Laying emphasis on just how important it is to push beyond your limits by following your gut, Celio India, a French menswear fashion brand, recently launched a new campaign #CelioDoItYourWay. The brand’s first-ever music video features Emiway Bantai, Ranveer Allahbadia, Umran Malik, and Naâman has a super catchy soundtrack that is bound to have you grooving.
The name of Mumbai-based rapper and songwriter Emiway comes from Eminem & Lil Wayne and his last name Bantai comes from the streets of Bombay. Hailing from a humble background, with nothing but sheer determination and talent to rely on, Emimay Bantai turned out to become one of the biggest independent musicians in India. Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is India's biggest podcaster, who battled his own demons and eventually defeated them, emerging as a strong digital creator, entrepreneur, and an inspiration for young India. Umran Malik began playing cricket in his community at an early age, without any proper tools, equipment, or training. Today, he is one of India’s fastest bowlers. Naâman, a French reggae musician too realized that his love, passion, and devotion lies in reggae music and took it upon himself to contribute to the trajectory of the genre, by writing and singing his own songs.
The energetic music has been composed by famed Mikey McCleary, and rapped by Emiway in signature Bantai style, so the song being as catchy, is no surprise. But don’t just get swayed by the beats of the music, because the lyrics are honest and heartfelt too. The video features how all three of them, who are wavemakers in their respective fields, made it in life by following the paths they defined for themselves. Staying true to the brand’s roots, the music video also features a French reggae singer and musician Naâman, adding to the key messaging of the campaign by being a pioneer of his craft.
On the whole, the new campaign, #CelioDoItYourWay, conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, is all about celebrating one’s individuality and doing things your own way. The song is meant to inspire people to take risks, go after what they want, and explore their passions, especially in a world where mundane herd thinking is the norm.
On the launch of the campaign, Satyen Momaya, CEO, Celio India said, “We are excited to announce our latest campaign, "Do It Your Way", which celebrates men who break the odds and deviate from conventional ways. Today's generation of young artists, athletes, and social influencers are carving their own journeys and taking pride in doing things their way. As a brand, we celebrate this spirit and aim to bring you the best of both Indian and French artists through this campaign. Our French heritage has always been a source of inspiration for us, and we are proud to highlight the differentiation we bring to the Indian menswear fashion scene. Celio understands the young millennial and Gen Z, and our merchandise collection is designed to help you express yourself in your own unique style."
Emiway Bantai, singer and rapper added, “It was so easy for me to resonate with #CelioDoItYourWay campaign because it became a medium for me to share my personal journey. It was great working with like-minded people, who just like me, believed in themselves through all odds thrown their way.”
Umran Malik, Indian Cricketer, who features in the music video too said, “Celio is a brand that believes in doing things differently. The new #CelioDoItYourWay campaign celebrates this belief with a video that showcases the versatility of the brand in engaging communities through music, art, and more.”
“It’s a delight to be part of a campaign that embodies the concept of breaking the stereotypical moulds to portray ourselves in our own ways. Working on the song with such immensely talented people was a privilege.” Naâman, French reggae singer and musician said on working with the brand on the music.
Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said, “We believe great brands are those that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. It could be through a powerful thought, actions, or a combination of both. For Celio, we found it in a point of view that inspires people to forge their own path, to define success on their terms, to go off script, to go from having a herd mentality to having a ‘heard’ mentality (i.e listening to your heart). The best part is that this is very much a part of Celio’s DNA. The question was how do we express it? Not as a campaign, but by creating pop culture by collaborating with four people who made it by doing things their way. Their stories were told in what is one of the greatest mediums for telling personal stories, hip-hop. I’m grateful to our clients; Satyen, Stanton, Suparna, and their teams for not just backing the idea but being amazing partners in crime.”
The video was directed by Raylin Valles, and produced by 10 Films, is now trending across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.
In PNB MetLife Insurance’s new film, PV Sindhu plays badminton with her animated avatar
The campaign aims to convey a message about Life Insurance Child Plan
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 7:05 PM | 3 min read
PNB MetLife Insurance has unveiled its brand film ‘Chhoti Sindhu & Friends’ featuring PV Sindhu. The film focuses on Life Insurance Child Plan products.
This film features PV Sindhu playing badminton and introducing her animated avatar - Chhoti Sindhu. Further, Chhoti Sindhu introduces her friends and describes their big future dreams. This scene ends with cheerful Chhoti Sindhu sharing how mindful her parents were to take the Child Plan for her at the right age. The film ends by introducing PNB MetLife Genius Plan “Bade Sapno Ki Tayari” for children. The ad showcases the Life Insurance Child Plan’s unique approach, which offers parents clarity to secure their children’s future big dreams. This communication will also have a presence on digital and social media.
Director Kireet Khurana remarks “When the team at Momspresso came to me with the whole idea of creating an animated avatar of a brand ambassador, I was grateful that they first thought of Climb Media to execute their vision. Most importantly, the script offered great visual possibilities and value add from a screenplay perspective. The clients were extremely supportive to the inputs and have been very easy going.”
Producer Gurmeet Singh remarks “I have done many ad films earlier, but this one was different because it involved shooting a celebrity like PV Sindhu (she was a delight to work with) and animation combination, so handling the different components was a bit of a challenge, but we pulled it off nicely. Our animation team also worked hard for more than a month and what we have is a wonderful product. Though we have a rich panel of directors at Climb, working with Kireet was an enriching experience.”
Consulting Producer Anita Karnik adds “With 600+ Films under Climb Media’s belt, we had in Kireet, a Director with storytelling and seamless execution as his forte, most suited to make this film. We are happy to deliver a quality film featuring Sindhu in a unique live-animation blend and a possibility of an evergreen animation IP in Chhoti Sindhu, that can potentially become a big brand over the years.”
Prashant Sinha, COO of, Momspresso adds, “Insurance per se is a very serious category. But since we were talking about a Child Plan, it was critical to make the communication light-hearted and child-friendly to have the kids and their parents relate to it. And so, we came up with the concept of having PV Sindhu in her animated avatar – a never-done-before concept and making an animated film with Chhoti Sindhu and Friends. And we just knew that Kireet Khurana would be the ideal person to take our vision forward. His expertise in animation and command over storytelling has really lifted up the final product. Supported by our clients, we plan to make this campaign really big.”
Shriram Finance pays tributes to women employees through #WomenofShriram campaign
Releases a series of videos where women employees share how the organisation has helped and supported them
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Shriram Finance has launched a campaign that pays tribute to its women employees. Under its #WomenofShriram campaign, it has released a series of videos where women employees share their experiences at Shriram Finance and talk about how the organisation has helped and supported them.
YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram Finance elaborated on the campaign, “Rather than merely observing one day as International Women’s Day, Shriram Finance is paying tribute to women associated with the organisation throughout the month of March. Through the #WomenofShriram campaign, we wish to set an example of celebrating and promoting the contribution of women in the workplace. We firmly believe the campaign will inspire a more inclusive and equitable work environment. By highlighting the successes and achievements of women within the organisation, we aim to send a powerful message that gender equality is a priority and that women are valued and respected members of the team.”
A few of the women employees from Shriram Finance’s branches across India spoke about life in the company. Manbir Kaur from a branch in Punjab spoke about her beliefs that women can do every work and should be active. Priyanka Sawant from the Panvel branch in Maharashtra believes that women should learn, have passion and be ready to face any situation. Prassana Laxmi, employed with Shriram Finance for the last 16 years, believes that women with their own individuality can experience success in their lives.
ITC Classmate brings campaign to launch its hook ball pen
The TVC is titled ‘aapne kahan hook kiya?
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 2:00 PM | 1 min read
Notebook brand ITC Classmate has launched an innovative ball pen called Classmate Hook. The pen’s clip enables its users to hook it to any lanyard, pouch, zip, or loop. As part of the launch, ITC Classmate has also released a TVC titled ‘Aapne Kahan Hook Kiya?’ (Hook it Anywhere) which stems from the consumer insight of losing/misplacing pens frequently. Featuring school children, the TVC lays emphasis on the unique proposition of the ‘Classmate Hook’ Pen which can be carried with ease & can be found by the user when he needs it the most.
Speaking about the new product, Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive, Education and Stationary Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “ITC Classmate has been always committed to ensure consumer delight with its high-quality, innovative, and visually appealing products. Students are always on the lookout for tools which can make learning enjoyable while at the same time enhance their performance. Today’s generation is also in search of product propositions that position themselves as ‘smart and cool individuals’ among peers. ‘Classmate Hook’, a modern and trendy Ball Pen with a unique design functionality caters to this trend by adding to their style quotient and convenience, thereby becoming a smart choice for everyone.”
Zepto’s ‘Nahi Milega’ uncle wows netizens
The 10-min grocery delivery service roped in an uncle from Delhi to build the trending character of Uncle ji weeks before unveiling their brand campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
If you’ve been on the internet in the past week, the chances are the words “Nahi Milega” have been ringing in your head. Thanks to Sharma ji (@sharmaji.237) aka Uncle Ji, who has been showing up across our social media feeds and pretty much all over our everyday digital existence- the memes, the reels, the gifs, the stickers, and our emotional damage.
Turns out, this old man is the face of Zepto’s new brand campaign highlighting the brand’s promise with the message that while not all things in life are attainable, unlimited free deliveries on Zepto are.
10-min grocery delivery service Zepto took an edgy route when they roped in an uncle from Delhi to build the trending character of Uncle ji weeks before landing their brand campaign. What were they thinking? Not much. Just shatter some (lots of!) hopes on social media with uncle’s sassy personality, blatant realities, and the catchphrase Nahi milega. How did it fair? Right from some of the most popular meme and reel pages hyping uncle to many influencers and audiences creating their own versions that were max relatable, Uncle Ji became India’s favorite reality check. The character garnered solid organic traction with 10 Million impressions with 10% engagement across all social media platforms; trending at #6 on Twitter, and shared by popular Twitter celebs (CricCrazyJohns, dudeitsokay, shreemiverma) and Instagram Meme pages (Trolls Official, Emo Bois of India, Log Kya Sochenge, Ghantaa, Adult Society).
Saksham Jadon and Parul Agarwal from Youngun said, “Since life isn't perfect, we are all well versed with the emotion of 'Nahi Milega' and the crushing feeling it leaves behind, whether we are 5 or 50 years old. In this campaign we decided to convert this hard-hitting feeling into a brand theme "___ mile na mile, Zepto pe free delivery pakka milega". To establish it, we needed someone who has experienced all ups and downs of life (i.e an old Uncle Ji) and position him as an internet guru dropping truth bombs about life with a 'Nahi Milega' twist as a build up to the brand films”.
Cut to a week after Uncle Ji becomes the vibe-setter of social media conversations, Zepto lands its first brand film today. Set in a quintessential bus commute scenario, the brand film opens to the visuals of a crammed bus, people latched on to handles in lethargy, standing uncomfortably close and resting heads over sweaty patches. As two friends are seen discussing their hopes of finding a seat today on account of leaving early from work, the internet's new favorite Uncle Ji pops out from between them to crash those very hopes with “Nahi Milega”. Cut to Zepto owning the narrative with “Bus mein seat mile ya na mile, Zepto pe unlimited free delivery pakka milega”. The brand is set to launch two more films in the same essence lined up for the next few days.
Boman Irani, too, boarded the bus, taking the first film live on his Twitter.
Anant Rastogi, Associate Director - Brand Marketing at Zepto, said, “Creating this campaign has been an exciting experience for all of us at Zepto. We wanted to bring to life our ethos of making things possible – like unlimited free deliveries – for all our customers. With Uncle Ji's internet-first personality, we were able to strike a chord with our young audience and drive home the brand message. We are certain Uncle Ji will win hearts, and mostly break some, too.”
On bringing the internet vibe to digital films, Sapna Singh, Director, EarlyMan Film, added, “It was as unexpected as it was interesting to integrate a regular seeming Uncle Ji into the films as a strong recurrent character in various whacky forms. Going further with his appearance and demeanour while keeping his trademark simplicity helped add the quirk these films needed conceptually.”
In addition to social assets and brand films, the campaign will grab eyeballs on outdoor media across all major cities of presence and Zepto’s app, with a special grocery recommendation list by the Uncle himself.
Adman & director Pradeep Sarkar no more
As per reports, Sarkar, 68, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 10:48 AM | 5 min read
Writer, director, ad-filmmaker and founder of Apocalypso Filmsworks Pradeep Sarkar is no more. He was 68.
As per reports, Sarkar was on dialysis and was rushed to a hospital on Friday where he breathed his last.
Sarkar started his career as a creative supervisor at Tulika Advertising Agency and shifted to ad filmmaking after spending almost two decades in mainstream advertising.
In an interview to e4m in October 2021, Sarkar said he felt that the ‘woke culture’ has helped the advertising industry to grow but it has also harmed it by going way out of control.
Sarkar had worked on more than 3000 ad films, including iconic campaigns like Cadbury’s “Pappu Paas Ho Gaya”, Eveready’s “Give Me Red” and Catch Masala’s “Chinese Whisper”. He also did a series of ads for Aaj Tak that aimed at promoting credibility over sensationalism.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO FCB Group India, reacted to the news: “Shocked to learn about dada's demise. He was such a wonderful human being. When Munch signed on Rani Mukherji, dada made many of TVCs at that time. Had the good fortune of working with him very closely in that period. I really loved his cool, unflappable demeanour. Dada will be missed by the industry.”
Advertising legend Prahlad Kakkar remembered Sarkar, "He was film chief of an agency from Delhi, and he had started making films. What I liked about him was like us he trained a lot of young people under him and his legacy will always remain, even if he is no more, it doesn't matter. Because the people he trained will carry his name forward. Amit Sharma from Chrome Pictures who made 'Badhaai Ho' is one of his trainees. Like him he has trained many others, including Vidya Balan. He always celebrated talent and was very open about training people and setting them up and launching new faces or talent."
"Many of the advertising gurus must have done their first film with Pradeep Da. 'Dada' as we all called him always, also directed first ad film of my career. It was for Himsagar Thanda Tel. Almost two decades back. I was a kid in advertising, Dada was a veteran. But he never made me feel like one. He treated me like an equal. Always laughing, cracking jokes. And his smile was the sweetest. Always eager like a kid to make films, till I last worked with him recently. Will miss you Dada. You are and will always remain 'Dada' for all of us," said Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks India.
“Pradeep ‘dada’ has been a great inspiration to me and to the industry. I think a lot of us who have had the good fortune to work with him have learnt immensely from him. This is a big loss for the industry and we will miss him a lot,” said Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett – South Asia.
Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Managing Partner, Infectious, says: "There were a couple of years at McCann when every other film I wrote was shot by Dada. That’s a lot of films. He was a maniac on the set - bouncing off the walls with his boundless energy while yelling choicest Bengali swear words at his crew who he loved to bits, by the way. His wicked sense of humour, the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and his easy laughter are the things that remain with me long after the ads are forgotten. Goodbye, Dada! You shall be missed."
"Apart from being a wonderful director, he was a wonderful person as well, willing to work with the agency teams and bring in fresh talent. He was a great presence to be around, he was a very caring person. He had this Sofa, he used to take to all the shoots. It's the end of an era," said Ajay Gehlaut, Ex-Dentsu, Group Chief Creative Officer.
Known for movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Helicopter Eela’, the director will leave a mark in the film industry too.
The film industry remembered the renowned filmmaker on social media.
Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar pic.twitter.com/bFxwm8iNqI— Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) March 24, 2023
The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023
My deepest condolences ?. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada ?
The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023
My deepest condolences ?. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada ?
Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP. pic.twitter.com/htxK4PiTLN— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2023
Pradeep Sarkar gave me some of my early significant breaks as a photographer when he worked as an art director at Contract Advtg, New Delhi— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 24, 2023
For taking big chances on a newcomer I will be eternally grateful.
Lovely man, immense talent
RIP boss
The movies will miss u ?? pic.twitter.com/2EHiJeuctn
Go viral or go home? Why brands need to rethink their approach
Industry experts warn against advertisers losing sight of their purpose in their quest for virality
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 24, 2023 9:12 AM | 6 min read
Once upon a time, all that an advertiser would want is a creative ad campaign that resonates with the masses and creates recall and value for the brand. Today, it's a different story. Agencies have been putting creativity in the backseat to cater to client demands for "viral" campaigns instead.
With technological advancements like improved tools to scale up campaigns and efficient media to reach audience digitally, demands for virality has gotten more and more strident in recent years from the advertisers, much to agencies' chagrin.
In the race to chase numbers and eyeballs with a viral campaign, agencies are being tasked with finding a fool-proof course to make the campaign go viral. But is there a way to predict virality?
Not too long ago, the Zomato-Blinkit billboard campaign became a gold standard in viral campaigns where brands across categories hitched their wagons to it. The sharability and humour contributed to the immense virality of the campaign. Was Zomato privy to an arcane algorithm to ensure that the campaign went viral? Not likely. Can any agency worth its salt make an ad go viral with just enough creativity? e4m asked experts.
Russell Burrett, Chief Experience Officer at TBWA\India, answered, “First off, let’s be very clear that creativity is a tool, a weapon, a solution. Whereas virality is an outcome. No one can deliver truly viral content on demand. But sure there are a few ingredients that can go into the mix to help an idea go viral."
He explained further: "Go to where the people are. That really means talking about things that are culturally relevant, using people who will have a cultural cache. Try and figure out why people will share this content and dial that bit up. It may still not go viral, because it’s still an outcome, but these ingredients can definitely help.”
Ajay Gehlaut, Ex-Dentsu, Group Chief Creative Officer, pointed out the absurdity of clients making such demands. “It's been going on ever since the word viral came up, ‘make a viral video.' You cannot make a viral video; you can make a video and hope it goes viral. You cannot hope for virality, you can make a good piece of communication. Usually what goes viral is the lowest denominator.”
Similarly, Shivil Gupta, Creative and Strategy Consultant, added, “Today everybody wants to be in the news at any cost. But when it comes to a brand we need to understand that consumer always associates themselves with the goodness of the brand. Asking creative people to think of an idea while keeping the virality factor in mind is a dangerous path. Remember there is a thin line between famous and notorious.”
Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer at Media.Monks believes that demands for virality can often work to the brands' detriment. “In Advertising, creativity has a purpose, it is purposeful communication for the brand to awareness or increase sales. When brands say virality, everything takes a backseat. It doesn’t hamper the creative as much but it hampers the objective. Many times clients say - forget the objective, and then they want any random thing to happen," he rues.
“I think it loses the marketing communication objective more than it loses the creativity because then you’ll have to be contextual, and topical so that it goes viral. I think that brands that have nothing to say, end up saying they want to make something viral. I think the push for virality makes the brand lose perspective.”
It is an important factor for campaigns to reach the target audience and become a part of dining table conversations, brands should not pressure creatives to come up with a viral campaign because as spoken above by the experts, virality is the byproduct of creativity, strategy, medium and many other factors. Experts advise brands to go after creativity than being part of the rat race.
Aalap Desai, CCO Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, said, “The word 'viral' is highly ambiguous. I feel people use that as a crutch to compensate for parts of the brief they can't answer questions for. It cannot be planned or figured out completely. You can only hope that what you create goes viral. You cannot guarantee that it will every time.”
“One thing that is guaranteed is that if we create something that has craft in it, it will be shared and appreciated. Craft might be the idea or the way it's made. But if the idea is made well, people appreciate it. It's a lot like Bollywood. We are not supportive of movies like Shehzada but we are super appreciative of movies like Kantara. Did the filmmakers of Shehzada plan it to be a flop? No. But did they create a flop? Yes. The same applies to advertising. Let craft and creativity breathe and the viral requirement will be fulfilled as an after-effect. You can't start with it.”
Similarly, Barrett said, “We are in the business of creativity. We aren’t in the service industry or the consultation business. Service and advice are very important parts of our business, but it isn’t the core. Creativity isn’t an indulgence, it’s our very reason for existence. Though I want to call out the difference between creativity and the creative department. Every department is in service of creativity. You can’t be In advertising and not be creative.”
Gehlaut wants brands to understand where they stand and act accordingly. He said, “Make sure to be consistent, virality is something to talk about at parties. It builds only conversations, I don't know how it helps. First, know your brand, then build it in every touch point, and put it in every piece of communication.”
Haque says that if the brief starts with ‘let's do something viral’ then the brand has to rethink its purpose. He said, “Virality is a fluke, and one should never run after flukes. Running after such short-term fame won't help a brand in the long run. If ‘Let's do something viral’ becomes your brief, the brand has lost its purpose. There have to be reasons to go after it.”
Gupta rounded it up by saying that if the brand communication is genuine that it will surely have the potential to go viral. He said, “Better we should try to come up with genuine ideas which complement the brand. We are in a business where a real challenge is our talk of the town concept should also be discussed at the dining table among the family members. Idea achcha hoga toh charcha zarur hogi.”
In older times, when data technology wasn’t handy, brands used tactics to measure the success of their campaign through various touch points, and an increase in sales was one of them. Virality may help to create awareness among consumers, but does it really help to spike sales, which is the end goal of any business, is still a conversation out there.
