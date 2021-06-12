Akshay Kumar urges Indian youth to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ in Tata Ace Gold's latest TVC

Tata Motors launched its latest Ace Gold TVC paying tribute to India’s business owners and showcasing the opportunities for the youth of India in the last-mile delivery segment. The campaign embodies Ace’s spirit of self-employment and entrepreneurship with an inspiring message of taking charge of one’s future. The campaign features Bollywood actor and Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle segment brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar and banks on ‘Aatmanirbharta’ sentiment.

Building on the brand proposition of “Kamyabi, Kal, Aaj Aur Kal”, the film is set against the backdrop of a difficult economic situation and growing unemployment among the youth further encouraging the youngsters of India to work hard and look for opportunities as entrepreneurs. Establishing Ace Gold as the first step in the journey to success, the film features young and prosperous logistics business owner, Vijay, who traces his success back to his first Ace Gold. He passes on a stirring message to the new generation, who are underqualified in a highly competitive corporate environment and feel left behind. The film ends with Vijay attributing his accomplishments to Tata Ace Gold, a reliable partner in his journey.

Conceptualised and developed by Rediffusion, the campaign was rolled out today across multiple channels as various digital platforms. It’s an extension of the brand’s philosophy, focused on showcasing the youth of India as change-makers and architects India – economically and socially.

Tata Ace has earned the reputation of an iconic vehicle since its launch in 2005, where it pioneered the small commercial vehicle (SCV) category in the country. The company recognised their SCV customers’ aspirations to become their own bosses and engineered Ace Gold to become the ‘Entrepreneurship Vehicle. Since its inception, Tata Ace has been the trusted partner of more than 23 lakh entrepreneurs and is the single largest commercial vehicle brand in the country.

Speaking on the launch, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has always played an active role in supporting its customers’ business growth and their aspirations. The Ace product line has always embodied the spirit of entrepreneurship and atmanirbharta, having created over 23 lakh entrepreneurs across the years. With Ace Gold, India’s future entrepreneurs are given an affordable means to begin their self-employment journey and help create a successful livelihood for themselves. The campaign intends to and encourages financial independence in the country’s youth by showing continuity and triumph over arduous days. We hope our campaign becomes the catalyst for many budding entrepreneurs, inspiring them to overcome difficulties and drive towards success”.

Tata Ace comes with the petrol, diesel, and CNG variants with the advanced BS6 technology, which continues to offer a superior value proposition to customers. Tata Ace Gold is engineered with the ’Power of 6’ philosophy, that promises superior profitability, vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience, and connectivity, along with safety – all with a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) making it the obvious choice for consumers. Additionally, being a Tata Motors vehicle the company’s various vehicle care programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages, and resale for commercial vehicles under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative are extended to Ace Gold. Furthermore, the company also offers Tata Alert offering 24×7 roadside assistance for all vehicles under warranty, Tata Kavach ensures that all accidental vehicles insured under Tata Motors Insurance are repaired within 15 days, and a service turnaround time guarantee under Tata Zippy to ensure maximum uptime.

