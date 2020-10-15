Mia by Tanishq launches festive campaign with Mithila Palkar

Mia by jewellery brand Tanishq has launched a new campaign as a toast to the light inside every woman – featuring its new brand ambassador Mithila Palkar. Set in the festive context, the campaign throws light on the many facets of Mia consumers, and the unique ways in which they light up every celebration. Launched with a music video, which features Mithila Palkar as the sutradhar (and singer) who breaks the 4th wall, directly connecting with viewers and guiding them through the film. The campaign is a contemporary take on festivities - reflecting how today young millennials and Gen Z wants to add a personal, modern touch to every occasion, while spreading joy and positivity.



"In this crazy world, your light shines through," Mithila Palkar chimes, reminding people that while we may be amidst dark times, there's always light within each of us.

Elaborating further on the campaign, Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, says, "As a contemporary fine jewellery brand, we're speaking to the 25 year old girl, who glides through festivals effortlessly, combining tradition and modernity, and brings her personality to everything she does. She's someone who cares for the world around her, doesn't let age or conventional standards of beauty define her, and would do anything for her dearest friends - even the four-legged ones! All these facets and more come through in the campaign, with Mithila Palkar, whose authentic, charming and spirited personality (and voice!) is infectious. We believe our consumer can see herself in this film, and appreciate Mia as the perfect partner that brightens her light even more."

Speaking on the experience of working with the brand, Mithila Palkar says, “I am absolutely humbled and honored to be the face of Mia; it is so exciting to represent a brand, whose brand identity is so close to your own. A brand that is so relatable to yourself and that just makes it so much easier to represent it. I resonate with that identity and the identity resonates with me, and I am extremely excited about this association especially. Shooting for this campaign has been quite exciting, it was my first shoot in so many months since the lockdown. Singing for the film was super fun and everybody was very careful on the set so I am really thankful to the entire crew. I am very excited for everybody to see this Diwali campaign that we have shot, looking forward to its release.”



Speaking on the thought that went behind the film, Mithila Saraf, Business Head, Famous Innovations, comments, "There is too much heaviness around us today - in the real world as well as in brand communication. Consumers want brands that know how to have fun effortlessly, that speak their language and just let them be. Jewellery is such a beautiful, expressive category, and with Mia's unique product proposition (modern, lightweight, versatile pieces), we saw the opportunity to shift the category's narrative and introduce more life and vibrancy into it."



The film was shot digitally adhering to all safety norms to ensure a safe filming experience for everyone.