Sunfeast YiPPee!’s new campaign ‘bowls’ a saucy googly to instant noodle lovers

The new TVC communication launched for YiPPee! Saucy Masala variant, showcases the differentiated red coloured noodle block along with a special masala delivering the tanginess of sauce

ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee!, known for its round instant noodle blocks and long slurpy noodles, has launched Sunfeast YiPPee! Ki Saucy Googly, a new TVC campaign for its yet another differentiated offering - Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala. Consumer research and studies reflect that a section of Indian noodle-lovers quintessentially enjoy adding a smack of tanginess to their noodles.

Featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni, Sunfeast YiPPee! Ki Saucy Googly campaign introduces consumers to the two culinary googlies in one pack of Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala - the red coloured noodle block that gives the noodles their tangy and distinctive color and the chatpata taskemaker, infused with the tangy taste of tomato sauce. The TVC concludes with MS Dhoni having tasted Sunfeast YiPPee! Saucy Masala and vouching for this culinary Googly over the cricketing one.

The TVC is being aired across all popular GEC channels in the country in eight languages including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil and Malayalam. To further amplify its reach, the campaign is also parallel activated on digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Furthermore, Sunfeast YiPPee! is engaging with consumers through interesting contests and activities and offering the consumers a chance to win exciting prizes.

