Sun Pharma unveils ‘Jandaar Bano’ campaign for Revital H Woman

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has launched a new campaign, ‘Jandaar Bano’ for its popular over-the-counter (OTC) band, Revital H Woman. The campaign, which propagates holistic health, has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, Mumbai.

A hectic day and inappropriate nutrition lead to various health problems in women, especially when they are approaching their early 30s. Daily fatigue, tiredness, weaker bones, chronic back pain and poor muscle health are just some commonly realized problems. And the go-to solution currently for most women is calcium supplements. However, calcium supplements are known to improve bone health only. They do not solve other problems that make a person lethargic and exhausted. So one needs to consume a holistic multi-vitamin which not only has calcium for bone health but also has other vitamins, minerals, and goodness of Ginseng that helps to maintain one’s energy.

This new campaign by Revital H Woman educates the consumer on their needs which are not fulfilled by regular calcium supplements. The campaign emphasizes the potency of Revital H Woman and communicates about its multi-vitamin, multi-mineral formulation that includes Calcium, Iron, Natural Ginseng, and the merits of its consumption over ordinary calcium supplements. Revital H Woman gives a positive uplift which makes one feel more active, more refreshed, and more capable.

Commenting on the campaign, Madhu Noorani, President, Lowe Lintas said "The campaign aims to change the outlook of woman consumers towards health supplements by educating them on consuming a multi-vitamin like Revital H Woman for maintaining their health. The campaign is built on the insight that in today’s hectic lifestyle, women need to look after their bones, and energy needs equally to be robust daily. The TVC showcases the benefit of having a holistic multivitamin by being ‘Not just Mazboot, bit Jandaar’ all day long.

Commenting on the campaign, Vidhi Shanghvi, Head-Consumer Healthcare India, Sun Pharma said “Revital H has been a trendsetter in India’s health supplement category for over 30 years. There is an unmet need in our country of a holistic women’s multi-vitamin that also gives women the energy to get through their hectic daily lives. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to drive the importance of both - the benefits of vitamin and minerals and also the benefit of energy from natural Ginseng to sustain this Bhaag Daud Bhari Zindagi.”

