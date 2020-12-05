Subway India rolls out new digital campaign to promote its flagship Sub of the Day

The campaign film is a quirky animated take on the reactions people have when they find their favourite subs featured in the offer

Subway® has introduced a new version of its flagship ‘Sub of the Day’ (SOTD) value offer across its restaurants in India. Guests at Subway® will now be able to enjoy the brand’s most popular and scrumptious sandwiches at discounted prices starting at just ₹145.

To promote the SOTD offer, Subway® India has rolled out a promotional film across its social media accounts. The campaign film is a quirky animated take on the reactions people have when they find their favourite subs featured in the offer. The upbeat music makes the celebratory feeling more pronounced and the visual treatment given is akin to that of strip comic books. The campaign is now live and is running across all digital platforms.

Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway®-South Asia commented “We wanted to do something special for our loyal guests who we would love to see back in the restaurants. Sub of the day remains our most successful offering till date and hopefully with this exciting mix of new sandwiches, it would encourage guests to walk in to try them out.”

The new 2020 SOTD menu offers Veg Shammi and Tuna Subs every Monday and Thursday, Chatpata Chana and Chicken Slice, every Tuesday and Friday, Corn & Peas and Chicken Kofta, every Wednesday and Saturday Tandoori Tofu and Chicken Teriyaki, every Sunday.

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), Subway® India had also introduced ‘Buy two get one free’ limited time offer for guests on order, dine-in or takeaways, at participating restaurants.

In the wake of the on-going health crisis, Subway® India also ran an innovative campaign #SubwayIsSafe, to reinforce its existing health and food safety protocols that are being strictly followed at all restaurants. The measures include hourly sanitizing and disinfecting drill, face masks and single-use gloves for sandwich artists and delivery staff, touch-less delivery experience, secure supply chain, daily temperature screening of staff, to name a few. Accompanied by a ‘Stay Safe’ message, Subway® India also integrated a face mask with their iconic logo to reiterate the primacy of safety during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.