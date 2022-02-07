Spenny unveils digital campaign to educate users on importance of saving & investment

Spenny, a micro-savings platform is building mass awareness on the importance of saving and investing through its peppy new digital campaign called #Bharatkigullak. Conceptualized and produced in-house, the fun rap video aims to appeal to and educate the millennial audience on the importance of micro-savings and investing. The video plays on the nostalgia of a kid's first piggy bank - a gullak and captures the fun moments of things children did to save up and buy what they desired.

Founded in 2019 by Rathin Shah and Gaurav Arora, Spenny is a micro-savings and investment app that helps users save by investing spare change from their daily transactions.Every time a customer makes a transaction, Spenny rounds up the amount to the nearest 10, 20, 50 or 100 INR and invests it automatically into Digital Gold or a diversified Mutual Fund portfolio. The platform then helps people move beyond just investing with spare change.

Commenting on the video launch Spenny’s CEO and Co-founder, Rathin Shah said, “Through this video, our aim is to re-educate the youth on the importance of savings and inculcating good financial habits to accomplish their long term goals. As children, our first piggy bank was a ‘Gullak’ which taught us vital lessons on saving money. Young adults lose focus easily as their priorities change. Even today, a majority of Indian millennials do not invest as they are overwhelmed with the number of choices that exist. We want to change this mindset by offering our users a creative way to invest safely and responsibly.”

Spenny’s CTO and Co-founder, Gaurav Arora added, “We wanted to use technology to convert the familiar concept of spare change and piggy banks to adapt to the modern world of online transactions. The app serves this functionality wonderfully, and is the perfect gateway to start the journey of financial independence.”

Speaking on the inception behind the campaign Anurag Dixit, Head of Marketing, Spenny said, “The idea came from the concept of a ‘Gullak’ which brings an element of nostalgia and is a very relatable concept for small savings. The campaign is very close to our heart as we did everything in-house right from the music to lyrics and also shot the video ourselves. We have just begun our journey and look forward to delighting our audience and consumers with more such ventures.”

The rap video has got an amazing response, crossing 1.2 million song plays on Instagram in less than 5 days, with more than 61k interactions and an overall reach of 1.5 million.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)