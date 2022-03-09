Sonu Sood features in Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda’s first TVC

In the commercial, Sonu Sood emphasizes how fitness has been an essential part of his life throughout

With the pandemic coming into our lives, the world’s focus is shifting towards health because we need to fight the virus and maintain our immunity.

The latest Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda TVC features actor Sonu Sood. In the commercial, Sonu Sood emphasizes how fitness has been an essential part of his life throughout. “Fitness mujhe virasat mein mile hai” is what you hear when you see Sonu Sood in the latest advertisement of Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda.

Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda is a Jodhpur-based manufacturer and supplier of ayurvedic products.

Sonu recalls how he was driven by fitness and the passion for making something happen in every phase of his life. ‘Sonu beta fit Banega, tabhi to super hit Banega,’” says Sonu in the television commercial.

This is the first TVC of the brand in which Sonu shares that he might miss his grandmother’s support and care, but he does not miss her magic. He has Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda with the same magical powers as his grandmother’s magical packet.

According to Sonu, the brand offers many solutions that help re-energize the body and detox the body to revive the strength to fight the world again and keep moving forward in life.

“Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda meri fitness ka saathi,” Sonu concludes.

Sonu Sood came on board as a brand ambassador in June 2021.

“We are delighted to associate with Sonu Sood as he knows the importance of health and how Ayurveda helps in the fitness process. We think he is the best person to feature in our TVC and communicate the brand’s message,” Shrawan Daga, Founder, Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)