Sonata reaffirms power of compliments in festive campaign

Sonata Watches has launched its new campaign that spreads the cheer for the festive season. The brand has released a digital video created by DDB Mudra.

The campaign builds on the idea that sharing compliments is the best way to connect with each another and it holds the power to make a person’s day.

The video vividly captures the campaign thought and creates positive, meaningful and impactful conversations which has been at the heart of every campaign by Sonata.

“As a brand, Sonata has always received a lot of adulation from the consumers. We have always stood for optimism and truly believe in the ripple effect that positive cheer can have on our audiences. With the new campaign, we hope to build a great conversation starter via exchange of compliments. This is a carefully designed campaign to create space to share the brand’s vision for this festive season,” said Subish Sudhakaran, Marketing Head, Titan Company Limited.

Commenting on the campaign, Jaffer Vemmully, Senior Creative Director, DDB Mudra said, “The power that a compliment holds is unmatchable. It invokes a sense of optimism in the receiver's mind and makes them feel good about themselves. Our thought was simple for this campaign film, to be a part of the world, in a kinder way, and make compliments contagious or a language that needs to be spoken more.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)