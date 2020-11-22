Sleepwell launches #SleepwellForYears campaign

Mattress brand Sleepwell has launched a campaign that underlines the brand’s commitment and trust towards its consumers. With engaging contests, quizzes and other activities lined up, #SleepwellForYears is the brand’s effort towards reconnecting with all those customers that have stayed true to the brand.

The digital campaign emphasizes on the brand ethos of loyalty, quality and consumer trust. #SleepwellForYears campaign is inspired from the story of Sleepwell’s most loyal consumer who purchased his first Sleepwell mattress in the year 1977 with a 25-year warranty, having experienced some of the best moments of his life while on the mattress. With years of usage and wear and tear, the mattress now wasn’t in the best of condition after 24 long years. Knowing that Sleepwell would keep its word, the loyal consumer approached the brand to avail its 25-year warranty. And rightly so, even after so many years, we ensured that the consumer received a completely new mattress from Sleepwell’s latest range featuring the Neem Fresche technology. The reason was simple-Sleepwell was his trusted ally in the last 24 years, and it is going to remain so for the upcoming years as well.

Speaking on this, Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “At Sleepwell, we have always endeavored to place customers at the core of all our decisions. Each decision made by us is aimed at ensuring delight and preference for the brand. The story of our loyal consumer bears testimony to our values and we hope to continue to serve our consumers with the best-in-class quality standards and offerings.”

The Sleepwell customer said, “This mattress is really special to me, for all those priceless years spent on it. I have always had the faith in the Sleepwell care for its consumers, hence when I wanted to replace the mattress, I knew the brand would surely, stay true to their promise. And as you can see, they replaced my old mattress after 24 years with a new one. This is a rare quality to find in a brand in the present times.”