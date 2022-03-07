Signify rolls out TVC with Sanya Malhotra for its Philips decorative lighting range

Signify today rolled out its latest TV advertising campaign ‘Beauty that moves you’ for its Philips decorative lighting range, featuring the leading Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra. The company has also announced her appointment as the brand ambassador for its Philips lighting range.

The enchanting 50-second film, developed by BBH India, is centered around the wide range of contemporary and beautiful designs of Philips decorative lighting products as Sanya is seen swaying and dancing around in different rooms, captivated by the exquisite beauty of each decorative lighting product. The beautiful lights uplift the overall mood of the different physical spaces in the home and are clearly the center of attention, which is underscored by the catchy original soundtrack of the film. The last scene features Sanya relaxing in a lounge chair, changing the colors of the connected lights using her mobile phone and the tagline “Beauty that moves you”, aptly describing the extraordinary designs of lights shown in the film. The film closes by inviting customers to experience the Philips home lighting range at the company’s exclusive stores called Philips Smart Light Hubs.

Decorative lighting is a growing category in India, with an increasing demand fueled by the revival of new home construction across the country. The TVC targets these modern consumers seeking exclusive designs of decorative and connected lighting products for their home. The TVC will play on primetime TV slots across leading general entertainment, news and OTT channels across India.

Speaking about the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing & Integrated Communications and Commercial Operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “We have a wide variety of beautiful designs in our decorative lighting range that includes chandeliers, pendants, wall lamps and outdoor lights, that are sold exclusively at our 200+ Philips Smart Light Hubs spread across the country. Our latest TVC showcases how beautiful decorative lights can completely transform the ambience and aesthetics of a room. We are also delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra as the brand ambassador for our Philips lighting range. She was a natural choice for us as her fresh and youthful personality deeply resonates with our brand.”

Expressing her excitement, actor Sanya Malhotra said, “I am delighted to be associated with an iconic brand like Philips, which stands for innovation and trust. The brand has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I hope consumers will discover and appreciate the beautiful designs of Philips decorative lighting products in the stores.”

“There’s beauty that lights bring to our lives and their shapes can shape our homes. Beautifully.

And it is well known that beauty often brings us to stand still. It sends us into a delightful inertia. Yet, here’s beauty that inspires motion. It pushes us to express ourselves. It sways us, taunts us and almost always moves us” said Ranadeep Dasgupta, Executive Creative Director, BBH Gurgaon.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)