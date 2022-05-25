Sidharth Rao to embark on entrepreneurial venture

Sidharth Rao, who stepped down as CEO of dentsuMB Group India, recounts his journey as the Co-founder of Webchutney. Rao has decided to take up another entrepreneurial venture.

Here he shares his learnings and what he looks forward to. Read on.

“About 23 years ago, I co-founded Webchutney. An almost-bootstrapped shop out of Delhi with big dreams, no clients and a serious fascination for the internet. I say almost-bootstrapped to proudly acknowledge the support my parents showed me then - giving my co-founder & me a rent-free basement office & a laptop in lieu of a small stake. Good trade, mom and dad ;) I’ve told and retold this story to my friends enough number of times, but I still love the sound of it. I was one of the original kid-preneurs at the age of 19. Some still call me one.

Over the years, I’ve made some everlasting relationships with my clients, colleagues, investors, fellow entrepreneurs and founders through this journey. I am also thankful for luck and some persistence that helped me navigate through my mega F-ups in these years. Plenty of ‘how I almost blew it’ stories myself, more than I can count. And through it all, I have learnt as much as about how to not run a business as much as I have about how to run one. It’s been a ride!

Long story short, today I have officially resigned from the company I co-founded. I have a few months to go and post that it’ll continue to be in the safe hands of dentsu who have been wonderful partners over the last few years.

Webchutney will always be my first love and I’m especially proud of the creative reputation we’ve built over the last few years. Some of the best talent the agency business has seen have spent significant parts of their career here and together we arguably leave behind a legacy of being one of the top creative outfits in the country currently. No mean feat for a group of internet nerds running from client to client with a CPU and monitor on their bikes in the early 2000s. We really did it, Webchutney.

Thrilled to now start up once more. I can feel the nervous energy all over again. As I embark on my next phase of life as a second-time entrepreneur later this year, I pray you wish me luck and success!”

