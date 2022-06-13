Shoppers Stop celebrates #CoolDads in Father’s Day campaign

Shoppers Stop has launched their digital campaign #CoolDads this Father’s Day. Drawing inspiration from millennial fathers, the campaign surprises us with a modern take on dads. Parenting styles have evolved over the years and fathers are also learning to grow with their children to better relate to them. They are adapting to new trends and ideologies, making them more accepting of change. The campaign highlights this light and liberal side of fathers that are aiming at being the #CoolDads.

These digital films based on real-life situations showcase the progressive and modern take fathers have on events in their children’s lives. Be it backing their child when called into the principal’s office or being open with his daughter about parties and boys, they are breaking the “strict dad” stereotype and carrying a more understanding approach towards their children. They are the propagators of fun, the protector of secrets and the safety net. They are our #CoolDads.

Speaking on the campaign, Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication, says, “Extending the progressive moms #CoolMoms conversation to Fathers, our new Fathers’ Day campaign celebrates #CoolDads, depicting their progressive personality. The narrative reflects the evolving dynamics of bringing up a child in a liberal environment. Millennial dads are becoming more adaptive to the changing generation. They are shedding the stereotype of a strict father and are learning to understand situations from the children’s point of view. These films, driven by real-life situations show the modern take on dads.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)