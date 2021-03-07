Shell India celebrates dreamers with latest campaign ‘Great Things Happen When We Move’

Shell India has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Great things happen when we move’ in their continued quest to be a trusted partner and to help build the country. Through this campaign, Shell aims to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Indians, their dreams, and aspirations along with their inspiring journeys. Shell has launched three new brand films that showcase inspirational stories of mobility thereby bringing alive the brand’s partnership and commitment to this nation as catalyst of change.

For many Indians, their vehicles play a significant role in bringing socioeconomic impact for themselves and their families. ‘Great Things Happen When We Move’ is a campaign about the people who displayed unconquerable courage and motivation to realize their ambitions by doing one simple thing - moving forward. The campaign has been specifically launched ahead of International Women’s Day to encourage Indian women who face towering challenges in their quest for mobility.

Shell India’s research found a particular set of consumers moving confidently towards their dreams and truly capturing the essence of our campaign idea, Women. The latest campaign encourages Indian women to keep moving by highlighting the stirring stories of three inspiring women: Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first woman truck driver, Geeta Tandon Bollywood’s leading Stuntwoman and Sumitra Senapaty, Founder of Women on Wanderlust. The core assertion of these films is to establish that mobility is a key enabler of people’s progress and it holds specifically true for women.

At Shell India, powering progress together by providing more and cleaner energy solutions is our key purpose. Speaking on the topic, Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Companies in India said “India is one the fastest growing economies in the world and we acknowledge the role that mobility plays in a nation’s progress. At Shell India, we are constantly working towards understanding the needs of our customers and pioneering products and services that enable this mobility, especially for women as their journey is not easy. Ensuring that women have an equal participation in all areas of work, at all levels and in all locations is our constant endeavor. We have fuel stations entirely run by women, an all women crew that installs canopies at our sites under construction, about one third of the working professionals/ employees in Shell business operations are women and we continue to encourage an interest in STEM education for our young bright minds across schools and colleges. We are proud of the journey we have made so far but there is a lot more that needs to be done and we are committed to keep moving forward on this path and make a brighter future.”

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Dean Aragon, CEO, Shell Brands International and Global Vice President, Brand, “India is a country of boundless energy and determined dreamers who believe that tomorrow will be better than today. As one of the most diversified international energy companies in the world, we know Shell can be a reliable partner to India, providing high-quality products and services. Our new brand campaign ‘Great Things Happen When We Move’ gives a voice to this commitment. One of the rich insights from our research revolves around the limited mobility that women experience even today, considering the pivotal role they play in all aspects of the country’s development. With the launch of this campaign ahead of Women’s Day, we hope to motivate every woman to step forward and access personal mobility, which transcends physical movement and extends to socio-economic mobility.”

The films are based on the stories of three amazing women, and mobility is at the heart of each. The first film highlights the story of Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first female truck driver who could not pursue her career in law as she took the responsibility of being a single mother after her husband passed away. The second film celebrates Geeta Tandon who walked out of an unhappy marriage and tried her hand at several things to support herself and her children. She found her calling when she became Bollywood’s leading stuntwoman. The third film showcases how travel expert Sumitra Senapaty, Founder of Women On Wanderlust, encourages women to travel to over 50 destinations around the world.

Having directed the campaign, Film Maker and Director Arunima Sharma said, “It's been a privilege to direct the new Shell campaign. I strongly resonated with these powerful stories that Shell and the team at Wunderman Thompson chose to tell. Yogita, Geeta and Sumitra are so different from each other, but are connected by the idea of finding their freedom by overcoming odds. As these stories are based on real women, for me it was important to have honesty and authenticity in the treatment of the films. Every creative decision from casting to costumes, locations to music was taken through this lens of authenticity. I am glad we decided to feature the three women on whom the films are based at the end of each film as those moments are truly inspiring.”

Siddharth Prasad, Vice President & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, said, “We didn’t want to just ‘narrate’ a story to viewers. We wanted them to be a part of the journey and rejoice in the protagonist’s success. Hence, the scripts were written from the point of view of an observer, someone who became a casual participant in a day in the life of our heroines. The narrative is very organic, the characters are real and believable. Inspiring stories; but designed to engage rather than impress. Shell was absolutely clear that they wanted the films to be authentic and I’m very happy with the way Arunima has brought the vision to life.”

